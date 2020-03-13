Content Analytics Market: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During 2019-2025

The global Content Analytics market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Content Analytics market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Content Analytics market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Content Analytics across various industries.

Market: Dynamics

Leading drivers and restraints affecting the global content analytics market are assessed in the report. This helps provide readers with an accurate picture of how various factors interact with the content analytics market and which are likely to play a determinant role in the growth of the content analytics market in the coming years. Major trends likely to have a lasting impact on the content analytics market are studied in detail in the report, giving readers a comprehensive picture of the growth trajectory of the market. The economic and regulatory landscape of the content analytics market is also described in brief to give readers an idea of how these external factors are likely to affect the market in the coming years.

Global Content Analytics Market: Segmentation

The report devotes a major part of its discussion to analyzing the hierarchy of the content analytics market by various parameters and profiling the leading contributors to the market. Key segments of the content analytics market are profiled in the report in order to inform readers about the dominant revenue channels of the content analytics market, giving them a clear idea of which segments present significant promise for investment.

By application, text analytics is likely to remain the dominant segment of the global content analytics market in the coming years. The text analytics segment was valued at US$620.3 mn in 2017 and is expected to rise to US$1,783.9 mn till 2022, exhibiting a robust 23.5% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period. Social media analytics and speech recognition and language analyzers are also likely to remain important to the global content analytics market in the coming years due to the growing role of these tools in developing a business in the modern economic landscape.

Geographically, North America is likely to remain the leading regional segment of the global content analytics market in the coming years. The North America content analytics market is expected to exhibit a robust 26.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2022 to rise from a valuation of US$787.1 mn to US$2,547.5 mn over the forecast period.

Global Content Analytics Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading companies in the global content analytics market include Google Inc., IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, SAS, OpenText Corporation, Nice Systems, Adobe Systems, HPE, and SAP. The report presents a comprehensive picture of the competitive dynamics of the global content analytics market in order to acquaint readers with strategies that have seen consistent success in the content analytics market.

