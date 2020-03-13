Beer Market Competitive Landscape Analysis by 2026

In this report, the global Beer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

key segments in the Latin America and Middle East beer market in terms of product type are stout beer, nonalcoholic beer, lager beer, and dark beer. The beer market in Latin America faces an impactful restraint in the form of the increasing rates of obesity and citizens with high cholesterol. While excessive consumption of beer has been shown to be harmful, studies have also shown that regular and moderate consumption of beer helps regulate cholesterol levels in the body.

The report discusses the key features of the Latin America and Middle East beer market in extreme detail and further analyzes the market using proven methods including Porter’s Five Force Analysis and SWOT analysis. The report carries out in-depth studies of the macro and micro functionalities of the Latin America and Middle East beer market, thereby bringing forward the value chain that supports it.

Current growth rates of the Latin America beer market are deemed as satisfactory, while the Middle East beer market is showing signs of slowing down. The two biggest concerns of beer manufacturers in these regions is the growing rate of obesity as well as religious bodies banning the consumption of alcohol. The latter restraint applies especially to the Middle East. This has caused the consumption of nonalcoholic beer to skyrocket in Saudi Arabia. The consumption rate of nonalcoholic beer in Saudi Arabia is currently one of the highest in the world. Another concern for the Latin America and Middle East beer market is the increasing pressure over sales of high-abv beer.

The Latin America beer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2015 to 2021. The value of the market is expected to reach US$77.1 billion by 2021, from its 2014 value of US$57 billion. In terms of volume, the Latin America beer market is growing at a CAGR of 3.1% in the same forecast period. It will grow from its 2014 volume of 20,191.6 million liters to its expected 2021 value of 24,847.9 million liters.

On the other hand, the Middle East beer market has relatively slowed down, with a CAGR of 4.3% between 2015 and 2021. The beer market in the Middle East is expected to be valued at US$4.8 billion by 2021, from its 2014 value of US$3.5 billion. According to volume, the Middle East beer market exhibits a CAGR of 2.1% for the same forecast period, and is growing from a volume of 1,044.3 million liters of 2014 to 1,209.4 million liters by 2021.

The key players in the Latin America beer market are SABMiller Plc., Heineken N.V., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Ambev S.A., and Carlsberg Group.

There have been quite a few developments in the Latin America beer market recently. SABMiller Plc., for instance, has invested more efforts into increasing their beer sales in Latin America. It intends to do so through an expansion of the range and brand portfolio of beer. The sales boom of Craft Beers has created a 260% increase in the launch of high-abv beers in Latin America. Meanwhile, the beer market in Venezuela is threatened by a beer drought as Polar Brewery closures have caused employees to protest. Polar produces nearly 80% of the total beer consumed in Venezuela per year.

Key segments of the Latin America Beer Market, According to Product

Dark beer

Lager beer

Non-alcoholic beer

Stout beer

Latin America

Middle East

