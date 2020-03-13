Bone Graft Substitutes Market Global Trends Motivating Revenue Boost Across Prime Geographies 2026

According to a recent research study “Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Technology (Allografts, Synthetics) By Application (Craniomaxillofacial, Dental, Foot and Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Long Bone, Spinal Fusion) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026” published by Data Library Research, the Bone Graft Substitutes Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Bone Graft Substitutes Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The major players covered in Bone Graft Substitutes Market: DePuy Synthes, Medtronic PLC, Nuvasive, Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Wright Medical Group N.V, AlloSource, Stryker Corp., Baxter, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet

Market Overview:

Bone grafts and substitutes are extensively used in orthopedic surgeries for frequent applications. Increasing cases of orthopedic complications caused due to the weakened bones are likely to fuel the demand. According to Department of Economic and Social Affairs, UN, Population Division, number of people aged above 60 was 841 million in the year 2013 and is expected to reach almost 2 billion in 2050. Therefore, the number of orthopedic surgeries is anticipated to grow with the rising geriatric population susceptible to orthopedic ailments. Hence, the market is anticipated to witness the significant demand during forecast period.

Furthermore, the increasing number of these spinal fusion surgeries is further fuelling the demand. According to CDC report about 32% of adult population and 60% of elderly population was affected by the spinal deformities as of 2017 with around 488,000 spinal processes performed in the U.S. The common cause of the spinal fusion injury found to be includes trauma, falls, road traffic accidents or collisions. Moreover, increasing incidence of fractures is further increasing rate of grafting procedures. According to CDC, the worldwide occurrence of hip fracture is likely to increase by above 240% in women and above 310% in men by 2050.

Segment Overview:

Adoption of the allografts over autografts is increasing owing to the properties such as support and osteoconductivity and immediate structural. Furthermore, allografts do not require additional surgery to harvest the bone, which results in the reduced surgery time and also the rapid wound healing. Hence, allografts are the most commonly used in areas including hip, spine, and knee. Thus, the market is projected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.

Spinal fusion accounts for largest revenue share. Spinal fusion is used to correct the defects in small in the spine. According to European Spine Journal 2016, De novo degenerative lumbar scoliosis is a spinal deformity in elderly population that leads to the disability and LBP/leg pain, disc degeneration and spine trauma etc. To curb the problem, spine grafts are being implemented as a technique of treatment of choice.

