SURF Market World Review and Forecast to 2023 | Prysmian, Aker Solutions, Technip FMC, Subsea 7, Saipem, McDermott International

The “SURF Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a SURF Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

The report titled “Global SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines) Market: 2018 World Market Review and Forecast to 2023” analyses the SURF market By Region (North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Middle East, APAC) and By Country (U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, U.K., Norway, Angola, Nigeria, Australia, China, Saudi Arabia). The report also analyses the market by Umbilical Type (Hydraulic Umbilical, Electro Hydraulic Umbilical, Electro-Fiber Optical Hydraulic Umbilical and Electro Hydraulic and Electro-Fiber Optical Hydraulic Umbilical with medium voltage cores); By Riser Type (Production Riser, Drilling Riser, Work Over Riser and Others). The report assesses the Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines market for the actual period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Publisher research report “Global SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines) Market: 2018 World Market Review and Forecast to 2023”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.63% during 2018-2023, chiefly driven by high demand for energy in the American and Asian regions.

Moreover, escalating demand for oil and gas coupled with increasing deep-sea developments has facilitated growth in the market for SURF (subsea umbilical, riser and flowline). Increasing demand for using capital intensive techniques in unconventional sources, and increase in deep water explorations to increase oil productivity has further accelerated SURF installations in the offshore oil and gas production projects.

Decline in crude oil prices, depleting oil reserves and global economic slowdown has presented fresh challenges to explore undiscovered reservoirs. In terms of segmentation, market is categorized on basis of type (umbilical, riser and flowline). South America has been leading the market due to offshore activities in Brazil with the share of around 30%, APAC and Middle East is expected to witness a higher growth rate till 2023.

The report titled “Global SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines) Market: 2018 World Market Review and Forecast to 2023″” has covered and analysed the potential of Global SURF Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global SURF market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines) Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines) Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines) Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines) Market Overview

5.2 Global SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines) Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines) Market

