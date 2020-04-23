ANTIFUNGAL DRUGS MARKET COMPREHENSIVE REPORT AND INDUSTRY EXPERTS TO 2023 – MERCK, GLAXO SMITH KLINE, ASTELLAS PHARMA, SANOFI, ABBOTT, BAYER, KRAMER, NOVARTIS, PFIZER

The “Antifungal Drugs Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Antifungal Drugs Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

A Comprehensive Research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Antifungal Drugs Market. The report analyses the Antifungal Drugs Market By Drug Type (Azoles, Echinocandins, Polyenes, Others), By Therapeutic Indications (Candidiasis, Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, Others). The report analyses the Antifungal Drugs Market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, China, Japan, India) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Publisher research report “Global Antifungal Drugs Market: Analysis By Drug Class (Azoles, Echinocandins, Polyenes, Others), By Therapeutic Indications (Candidiasis, Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, China, Japan, India)”, the antifungal drugs market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 3.70% during 2018 – 2023.

In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of drug class and therapeutic indications. By drug class, the azoles class antifungals are predicted to hold their dominant position in the market. By therapeutic indications, drugs use in the treatment of candidiasis are anticipated to creates their dominance in global antifungal drugs market. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global antifungal drugs market in 2017. The largest share of North America is attributed to presence of enormous number of patient base and highly advanced medical infrastructure.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Antifungal Drugs Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Antifungal Drugs Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Antifungal Drugs Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Overview

5.2 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Antifungal Drugs Market

