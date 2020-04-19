Applicant Tracking Software Market Outline, Scope & Future Growth Forecast To 2026
The Report Titled on “Applicant Tracking Software Market” analyses the adoption of Applicant Tracking Software: Product Scope, Market Overview, Market Opportunities, Market Driving Force and Market Risks. This Applicant Tracking Software Market profile the top manufacturers like (Workable Software, Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS, Lever, SAP (SuccessFactors), Jobvite, Workday, Oracle, IBM (Kenexa), ClearCompany, COMPAS Technology, TalentReef, Conrep, Cornerstone OnDemand, Advanced Personnel Systems, Greenhouse Software, ApplicantPro, CATS Software, IKraft Solutions) which as long as information such as Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. For the (historical data status 2014-2019 and 6 year forecast period 2020 to 2026), it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the Applicant Tracking Software industry. It also provide the Applicant Tracking Software market Sales Channel, Distributors, Customers, Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix and Data Source.
Scope of Applicant Tracking Software Market: An applicant tracking system, commonly referred to as an ATS, is a software application that enables the electronic handling of a company’s recruitment needs. Applicant tracking software allows an organization to collect and store candidate and job related data and track and monitor the progress of candidates through all stages of the hiring process.
Based on regions, United States and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
☑ On-premises
☑ Cloud-Based
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
☑ Small and Medium Enterprises
☑ Large Enterprises
Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Applicant Tracking Software market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
- Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
- Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
- United States
- China
- Japan
- India
- Other Regions
