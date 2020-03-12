Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Global Report, Technology, Outlook and Significance 2025

To analyze growth trajectory and present an industry overview of the worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education industry, the report titled ‘Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market 2020 – 2025 | Industry Share, Growth Opportunities, Key Drivers and Forecast Analysis’ begins with definition, executive summary, segmentation and classification, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education industry chain analysis, value chain analysis, and policy analysis of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market.

Throughout, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education report has maintained an analytical approach to present an executive-level blueprint of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market, with key focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education operations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The primary aim of the report is to study the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market potential exhibited by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education industry and evaluate the concentration of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education manufacturing segment globally. Through a detailed analysis, the report finds the best avenues of investment for the worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market classification in terms of region included in this section of the report will help companies understand individual growth prospects for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market across the regions (regions covered in the report) over the forecast period.

To study the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market in the global scenario, the report segments the market in terms of {{Basic_segments}}. Development trends observed and potential opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market on the global level are discussed in detail in the report. To provide a detailed Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market value chain analysis, the report analyzes the downstream client survey, supply chain network, and other valuable information pertaining to the marketing channel.

To present a detailed competitive analysis of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market, the report profiles the key players of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market. The individual contribution of these companies to overall Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market performance is also analyzed in detail by the report, together with specifying their respective Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market share. With the help of the information obtained through the analysis of the competitive landscape, the report estimates the prospective investment feasibility of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market.

The key vendors list of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market are:

Google

IBM

Pearson

Microsoft

AWS

Nuance

Cognizant

Metacog

Quantum Adaptive Learning

Querium

Third Space Learning

Aleks

Blackboard

BridgeU

Carnegie Learning

Century

Cognii

DreamBox Learning

Elemental Path

Fishtree

Jellynote

Jenzabar

Knewton

Luilishuo

On the basis of types, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market is primarily split into:

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments

Intelligent Tutoring Systems

Content Delivery Systems

Fraud and Risk Management

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2025) of the following regions:

* United States

* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

* China

* Japan

* India

* Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

* Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

* Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

* Other Regions

The worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market research study has been composed using key inputs from industry experts. Furthermore, the extensive primary and secondary research data with which the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education report has been composed helps deliver the key statistical forecasts, in terms of both revenue and volume. In addition to this, the trends and revenue analysis of the regional Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market as compared to the world Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market has been mentioned in this report. This will give a clear perspective to the readers how the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market will fare in each region during the forecast period.

