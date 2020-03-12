Global Craft Beer Market By Product Type, By Distribution, By Region; Size And Forecast, 2020-2025

According to a recent published report by BlueWeave Consulting, “Global Craft Beer Market, by Product Type, by Distribution, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2014-2025” The global craft beer market was registered at USD 18.33 billion in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22.76% during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to growing consumer preferences for low alcoholic and flavored beer products. Moreover, rising awareness pertaining to numerous health concerns, increasing government support and social gatherings among youth is fueling the demand for craft beer. Surging demand for craft beer owing to the rising disposable income and consumer’s preferences towards a healthy lifestyle has influenced the people to adopt low content alcohol drinks like craft beer.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3640981

Lager is projected to be the leading segment of the overall craft beer product market during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the craft beer market has been segmented into Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter and Others. Lager dominates the global craft beer with 68.21% market share of the total craft beer market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the increase in preference for lower but value-based product consumption of alcohol. Moreover, the carbohydrates present in lager are beneficial for health along with other benefits. Ale is projected to be the fastest growing segment for craft beer market in terms of value with a CAGR over 25% for the forecast period, 2018-2025.

North America holds the largest share of the global craft beer market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the craft beer market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world craft beer with 36.26% market share of the entire craft beer market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period, 2018-2025. Europe is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value as well as volume. High consumption coupled with consumer preference for flavored brews is expected to drive market growth over the projected period.

Global Craft Beer Market Competitive Landscape

Global Craft Beer market is highly competitive, with players developing wide range of verities. Some of the key players operating in the Global Craft Beer ecosystem are D.G. Yuengling and Son, Gambrinus Company, Heineken N.V, Boston Beer Company, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, and Belgium Brewing. Most of the major vendors in the global craft beer market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Craft Beer Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of craft beer production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-craft-beer-market-by-product-type-by-distribution-by-region-size-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

1. Research Framework

1.1. Market Definition and Product overview

2. Research methodology

3. Executive summary

4. Craft Beer Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Segmentation

4.2. Industry ecosystem analysis

4.2.1. Vendor Matrix

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Raw material analysis

4.5. Technological Landscape

4.6. Industry impact and forces

4.6.1. Growth drivers

4.6.1.1. Increasing consumer preference for low alcohol by volume(ABV) beer

4.6.1.2. Rise in number of Microbreweries across the globe

4.6.1.3. Demand for premium beer or value-based beer

4.6.1.4. Product innovation in beer market

4.6.2. Industry challenges

4.6.2.1. Limited availability of craft beers beyond the microbreweries

4.7. Company market share analysis,2017

4.8. Growth potential analysis,2017

4.9. Porter’s analysis

4.10. PESTEL analysis

5. Global Craft Beer Market Overview

5.1. Market size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value (USD Billion)

5.1.2. By Volume (Billion Liters)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By product type

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel

5.2.3. By Region

6. Craft Beer Market, By Product Type

6.1. Key Product Trends

6.2. Lager

6.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million

6.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

6.3. Ale

6.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

6.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

6.4. Stout & Porter

6.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

6.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

6.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

7. Craft Beer Market, By Distribution

7.1. Key Distribution trends, 2017

7.2. On- trade

7.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million

7.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

7.3. Off-trade

7.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

7.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8. Craft Beer Market, By Region

8.1. Key Regional trends, 2017

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.2.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.2.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.2.4. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.2.5. U.S.

8.2.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.2.5.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.2.5.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.2.6. Canada

8.2.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.2.6.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.2.6.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.3.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.3.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.3.4. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.3.5. Germany

8.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.3.5.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.3.5.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.3.6. UK

8.3.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.3.6.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.3.6.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.3.7. France

8.3.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.3.7.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.3.7.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.3.8. Italy

8.3.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.3.8.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.3.8.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.4. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.5. China

8.4.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.5.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.5.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.6. India

8.4.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.6.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.6.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.7. Japan

8.4.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.7.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.7.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.8. Australia

8.4.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.8.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.8.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.9. South Korea

8.4.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.9.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.9.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.10. Singapore

8.4.10.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.10.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.4.10.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.5. LATAM

8.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.5.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.5.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.5.4. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.5.5. Brazil

8.5.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.5.5.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.5.5.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.5.6. Mexico

8.5.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.5.6.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.5.6.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.5.7. Argentina

8.5.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.5.7.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.5.7.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

8.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.6.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.6.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.6.4. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.6.5. UAE

8.6.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.6.5.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.6.5.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.6.6. Egypt

8.6.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.6.6.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.6.6.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.6.7. South Africa

8.6.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.6.7.2. Market estimates & forecast by product type, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

8.6.7.3. Market estimates & forecast, by distribution, 2014-2025, (Billion Liters)(USD Million)

9. Company Profiles

9.1. D.G. Yuengling and Son

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Matrix

9.1.3. Key Product landscape

9.1.4. Key Personnel

9.1.5. Key Competitors

9.1.6. Contact Address

9.1.7. SWOT Analysis

9.1.8. Strategic Outlook

9.2. The Gambrinus Company

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Matrix

9.2.3. Key Product landscape

9.2.4. Key Personnel

9.2.5. Key Competitors

9.2.6. Contact Address

9.2.7. SWOT Analysis

9.3. Heineken N.V

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Matrix

9.3.3. Key Product landscape

9.3.4. Key Personnel

9.3.5. Key Competitors

9.3.6. Contact Address

9.3.7. SWOT Analysis

9.4. The Boston Beer Company

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Matrix

9.4.3. Key Product landscape

9.4.4. Key Personnel

9.4.5. Key Competitors

9.4.6. Contact Address

9.4.7. SWOT Analysis

9.5. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Matrix

9.5.3. Key Product landscape

9.5.4. Key Personnel

9.5.5. Key Competitors

9.5.6. Contact Address

9.5.7. SWOT Analysis

9.6. New Belgium Brewing Company

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Matrix

9.6.3. Key Product landscape

9.6.4. Key Personnel

9.6.5. Key Competitors

9.6.6. Contact Address

9.6.7. SWOT Analysis

9.7. Bell’s Brewery, Inc.

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Matrix

9.7.3. Key Product landscape

9.7.4. Key Personnel

9.7.5. Key Competitors

9.7.6. Contact Address

9.7.7. SWOT Analysis

9.8. Deschutes Brewery

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Matrix

9.8.3. Key Product landscape

9.8.4. Key Personnel

9.8.5. Key Competitors

9.8.6. Contact Address

9.8.7. SWOT Analysis

9.9. Minhas Brewery

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Matrix

9.9.3. Key Product landscape

9.9.4. Key Personnel

9.9.5. Key Competitors

9.9.6. Contact Address

9.9.7. SWOT Analysis

9.10. Stone Brewing

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Matrix

9.10.3. Key Product landscape

9.10.4. Key Personnel

9.10.5. Key Competitors

9.10.6. Contact Address

9.10.7. SWOT Analysis

9.11. Omer Vander Ghinste

9.11.1. Company Overview

9.11.2. Financial Matrix

9.11.3. Key Product landscape

9.11.4. Key Personnel

9.11.5. Key Competitors

9.11.6. Contact Address

9.11.7. SWOT Analysis

9.12. Feral Brewing Co.

9.12.1. Company Overview

9.12.2. Financial Matrix

9.12.3. Key Product landscape

9.12.4. Key Personnel

9.12.5. Key Competitors

9.12.6. Contact Address

9.12.7. SWOT Analysis

9.13. Stone & Wood Brewing Co.

9.13.1. Company Overview

9.13.2. Financial Matrix

9.13.3. Key Product landscape

9.13.4. Key Personnel

9.13.5. Key Competitors

9.13.6. Contact Address

9.13.7. SWOT Analysis

9.14. Asahi Group Holdings

9.14.1. Company Overview

9.14.2. Financial Matrix

9.14.3. Key Product landscape

9.14.4. Key Personnel

9.14.5. Key Competitors

9.14.6. Contact Address

9.14.7. SWOT Analysis

9.15. Anheuser-Busch InBev

9.15.1. Company Overview

9.15.2. Financial Matrix

9.15.3. Key Product landscape

9.15.4. Key Personnel

9.15.5. Key Competitors

9.15.6. Contact Address

9.15.7. SWOT Analysis

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3640981

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155