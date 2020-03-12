Global Yogurt Market by Product Type, by Form, by Packaging Type, by Distribution Channel, by Region; Size and Forecast, 2020-2025

Yogurt is a sour food product, often sweetened or flavored, prepared via homogenization and fermentation of pasteurized milk. It is rich in calcium and protein. It is consumed in various forms such as beverage, snacks, meal replacement, dessert, protein-rich sports drink, and different other forms. The increase in awareness of the health benefits of yogurt is a key driver of this market. The health benefits associated with eating yogurt include healthy digestion, lower risk of type 2 diabetes. It also helps in protection against colorectal cancer, prevention & treatment of osteoporosis, enhanced weight & fat loss, improved immune system, and reduction of high blood pressure & bad cholesterol. Yogurt can be consumed without any changes in the diet pattern and can immediately be introduced as a supplement to the traditional diet as a nutritious and healthy product and thus, will trigger the market growth of yogurt over the forecast period.

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Yogurt Market was valued around USD 70.23 Billion in 2017 and is expected to expand at over a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2025, by value, reaching around USD 98.23 Billion by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global yogurt market in 2017.

Rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of Yogurt along of changing lifestyle for a healthier life by people is driving the yogurt market

Yogurt is among the most popular fermented dairy products all across the globe. It has great consumer acceptability owing to its various health benefits along with its basic nutrition. Generally, yogurt is considered as a nutrition-enriched food due to its nutrient profile and is a rich source of calcium which provides important amounts of calcium in a bio-available form. In addition, it also provides milk proteins which have a higher biological value and provides almost all the crucial amino acids necessary to maintain good health.

North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global yogurt market in 2017.

The global market for yogurt is segmented by product type, form, packaging type, distribution channel, and geography. The product type is further segmented into Flavoured Yogurt, Regular Yogurt, and Low Fat/ Fat-Free Yogurt. The form is segmented into Set Yogurt, Greek Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt, Yogurt Drinks, and Others. The Packaging type is segmented into Cup, Pouch, Bottles, and Others. The distribution channel is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, and Online Store.

Geographically, the Global Yogurt market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The North American Yogurt market was the most prominent market in 2017 with 33% market share and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8%

Global Yogurt Market: Competitive Landscape

Major industry players in the global Yogurt market are adopting different strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, launches and collaborations for strategic expansion in the Yogurt market. For instance, Nestle had successfully launched Greek yogurt named Grekyo, just after Epigamia entered the Indian market. Most of the major vendors in the Global Yogurt Market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

Market Segmentation: Global Yogurt Market

By Product Type

• Flavoured Yogurt

• Regular Yogurt

• Low Fat/ Fat-Free Yogurt

By Form

• Set Yogurt

• Greek Yogurt

• Frozen Yogurt

• Yogurt Drinks

• Others

By Packaging Type

• Cup

• Pouch

• Bottles

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarket & Hypermarket

• Convenience Store

• Online Store

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Table of Contents

1. Research Framework

1.1. Market Definition and Product Overview

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive summary

4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry ecosystem analysis

4.1.1. Vendor matrix

4.2. Industry impact and forces

4.2.1. Growth drivers

4.2.2. Challenges

4.3. Technological Landscape

4.4. Regulatory framework

4.5. Company market share analysis,2017

4.6. Growth potential analysis,2017

4.7. Porter’s Five forces analysis

4.7.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.8. PESTEL analysis

4.9. Raw Material Analysis

5. Global Yogurt Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

5.1.2. By Volume (Million Tons)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product

5.2.1.1. Regular Yogurt

5.2.1.2. Flavored

5.2.1.3. Low Fat/ Fat Free

5.2.2. By Form

5.2.2.1. Set Yogurt

5.2.2.2. Greek Yogurt

5.2.2.3. Frozen Yogurt

5.2.2.4. Yogurt Drinks

5.2.2.5. Others

5.2.3. By Packaging

5.2.3.1. Cup

5.2.3.2. Pouch

5.2.3.3. Bottles

5.2.3.4. Others

5.2.4. By Distribution Channel

5.2.4.1. Super Market & Hyper market

5.2.4.2. Convenience Store

5.2.4.3. Online Store

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.5.1. North America

5.2.5.2. Europe

5.2.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.5.4. Latin America

5.2.5.5. Middle East & Africa

6. Yogurt Market, By Product

6.1. Key Product Trends

6.2. Flavored Yogurt

6.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

6.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

6.3. Regular Yogurt

6.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

6.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

6.4. Low Fat/Fat Free Yogurt

6.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

6.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

7. Yogurt Market, By Form

7.1. Key Form Trends

7.2. Set Yogurt

7.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

7.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

7.3. Greek Yogurt

7.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

7.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

7.4. Frozen Yogurt

7.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

7.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

7.5. Yogurt Drinks

7.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

7.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

7.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

8. Yogurt Market, By Packaging

8.1. Key Packaging Trends

8.2. Cup

8.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

8.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

8.3. Pouch

8.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025,(USD Million) (Million Tons)

8.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

8.4. Bottles

8.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025,(USD Million) (Million Tons)

8.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

8.5. Others

8.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025,(USD Million) (Million Tons)

8.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

9. Yogurt Market, By Distribution Channel

9.1. Key Distribution Channel Trends

9.2. Super Market & Hyper market

9.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

9.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

9.3. Convenience Store

9.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025,(USD Million) (Million Tons)

9.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

9.4. Online Store

9.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025,(USD Million) (Million Tons)

9.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10. Yogurt Market, By Region

10.1. Key Regional trends

10.2. North America

10.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.6. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.7. U.S.

10.2.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.7.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.7.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.7.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.7.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.8. Canada

10.2.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.8.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.9. Others

10.2.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.9.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.9.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.2.9.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.6. UK

10.3.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.6.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.6.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.6.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.7. France

10.3.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.7.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.7.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.7.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.7.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.8. Germany

10.3.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.8.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.9. Netherlands

10.3.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.9.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.9.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.9.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.10. Italy

10.3.10.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.10.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.10.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.10.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.10.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.11. Others

10.3.11.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.11.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.11.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.11.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.3.11.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.6. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.7. China

10.4.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.7.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.7.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.7.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.7.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.8. India

10.4.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.8.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.9. Japan

10.4.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.9.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.9.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.9.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.10. South Korea

10.4.10.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.10.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.10.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.10.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.10.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.11. Australia

10.4.11.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.11.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.11.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.11.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.11.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.12. Others

10.4.12.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.12.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.12.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.12.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.4.12.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5. LATAM

10.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.6. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.7. Argentina

10.5.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.7.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.7.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.7.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.7.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.8. Brazil

10.5.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.8.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.9. Mexico

10.5.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.9.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.9.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.9.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.10. Others

10.5.10.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.10.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.10.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.10.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.5.10.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

10.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.6. U.A.E.

10.6.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.6.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.6.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.6.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.7. Saudi Arabia

10.6.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.7.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.7.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.7.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.7.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.8. South Africa

10.6.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.8.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.9. Others

10.6.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.9.3. Market estimates & forecast by Form , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.9.4. Market estimates & forecast by Packaging , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

10.6.9.5. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Tons)

11. Company Profile

11.1. DANONE

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Matrix

11.1.3. Key Product landscape

11.1.4. Key Personnel

11.1.5. Key Competitors

11.1.6. Contact Address

11.1.7. SWOT Analysis

11.1.8. Strategic Outlook

11.2. YAKULT

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Matrix

11.2.3. Key Product landscape

11.2.4. Key Personnel

11.2.5. Key Competitors

11.2.6. Contact Address

11.2.7. SWOT Analysis

11.2.8. Strategic Outlook

11.3. NESTLE

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Matrix

11.3.3. Key Product landscape

11.3.4. Key Personnel

11.3.5. Key Competitors

11.3.6. Contact Address

11.3.7. SWOT Analysis

11.3.8. Strategic Outlook

11.4. PARMALAT S.P.A.

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Matrix

11.4.3. Key Product landscape

11.4.4. Key Personnel

11.4.5. Key Competitors

11.4.6. Contact Address

11.4.7. SWOT Analysis

11.4.8. Strategic Outlook

11.5. YOPLAIT

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Matrix

11.5.3. Key Product landscape

11.5.4. Key Personnel

11.5.5. Key Competitors

11.5.6. Contact Address

11.5.7. SWOT Analysis

11.5.8. Strategic Outlook

11.6. CHOBANI LLC

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Matrix

11.6.3. Key Product landscape

11.6.4. Key Personnel

11.6.5. Key Competitors

11.6.6. Contact Address

11.6.7. SWOT Analysis

11.6.8. Strategic Outlook

11.7. ARLA FOODS

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Matrix

11.7.3. Key Product landscape

11.7.4. Key Personnel

11.7.5. Key Competitors

11.7.6. Contact Address

11.7.7. SWOT Analysis

11.7.8. Strategic Outlook

11.8. MULLER

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Matrix

11.8.3. Key Product landscape

11.8.4. Key Personnel

11.8.5. Key Competitors

11.8.6. Contact Address

11.8.7. SWOT Analysis

11.8.8. Strategic Outlook

11.9. BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Matrix

11.9.3. Key Product landscape

11.9.4. Key Personnel

11.9.5. Key Competitors

11.9.6. Contact Address

11.9.7. SWOT Analysis

11.9.8. Strategic Outlook

11.10. FRIESLANDCAMPINA

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Matrix

11.10.3. Key Product landscape

11.10.4. Key Personnel

11.10.5. Key Competitors

11.10.6. Contact Address

11.10.7. SWOT Analysis

11.10.8. Strategic Outlook

11.11. Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

11.11.1. Company Overview

11.11.2. Financial Matrix

11.11.3. Key Product landscape

11.11.4. Key Personnel

11.11.5. Key Competitors

11.11.6. Contact Address

11.11.7. SWOT Analysis

11.11.8. Strategic Outlook

