Global Protein Supplement Market by Product Type, by Sources, by Form, by Application, by Distribution Channel, by Region; Size and Forecast, 2020-2025

Protein comes from the foods we eat, such as rice, soybeans, lentils, etc. To obtain just the protein an extraction process is used and there are a variety of extraction processes available such as cold pressing, concentrates process, or isolates. Protein powder manufacturing is complex. In the case of protein isolates like Whey, the goal is to separate the protein from the whole-food in three following steps namely Water wash, Alcohol wash, and Ionization technique. Each method has considerations such as cost and end product quality. Once the protein is separated it must be filtered. For example with whey, they use a decreasing micron filtration system that forces out the liquid but keeps the protein.

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Protein Supplement market was valued at US$ 11,438.16 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of above 7% from 2018 to 2025, reaching US$ 20,014.21 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the protein supplement market in 2017.

Demand for sports and fitness nutritional supplements driving the protein supplement market across the globe

Proteins supplements are consumed as sports and fitness nutrition products to enhance athletic performance; it includes minerals, vitamins, amino acids, herbs. Due to shift in consumers’ preference towards self-grooming outlook and fitness trend, protein supplements had gained higher popularity among the younger generation, sports person and fitness enthusiast working adults. Owing to increasing cases of health problems such as malnutrition, weak immune systems, and obesity, consumers are considering protein-rich food and beverages like protein supplements and sports nutrition products that offer the right amount of health benefits and nutrition. Increase in the health and fitness-conscious population, particularly in males, across the globe will propel the demand for sports nutrition products. Further, an increase in consumer income will boost the sales of protein supplements as consumers affordability had increased. Furthermore, the ongoing trend of joining gyms and bodybuilding centers encourages consumers to buy protein supplements products to enhance body immune system and build muscles, hence raising the global demand for protein supplements products.

The whey protein contributed the largest revenue to the global protein supplement market in 2017.

The global protein supplement market is segmented on the basis of product type, source type, form type, application type, and distribution Channel. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Whey protein, Egg protein, Casein protein, Soy protein, Pea protein, others. and is estimated to witness the highest growth during 2018-2025. Based on the source, the market is segmented into the Animal-based source and Plant-based source. The demand for animal-based is expected to grow at the fastest rate, during the forecast period. Based on Form, the market is segmented into Protein powder, RTD, Protein bars and others. Protein powder generated the highest revenue for the global protein supplement market in 2017. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into Supermarket, Online Stores, Direct Customers, and Others. Online Stores generated the highest revenue for the global protein supplement market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Based on the application, the market is further segmented into sports nutrition and functional food. Sports Nutrition based application contributed to the largest revenue in 2017 and is expected to witness the highest growth during 2018-2025.

North America was the largest region in the global protein supplement market in 2017 and it is estimated to grow over a CAGR of 6.9% during 2018-2025.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into five parts namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East, Africa and Latin America.

Protein Supplement Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global protein supplement market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the major players are Glanbia, Plc, NOW Foods, AMCO Proteins, MusclePharm Corporation, Abbott Laboratories etc. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, In April 2016, Abbott Laboratories introduced its new nutrition product line for better sports performance under the brand name MYOPLEX. The products provide nutrition for before, after and during workouts. Most of the major vendors in the Global Protein Supplement are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

Market Segmentation: Global Protein Supplement Market

By Product

• Whey Protein

• Egg protein

• Casein protein

• Soy protein

• Pea protein

• Others

By Source

• Animal Based

• Plant Based

By Form

• Protein Powder

• RTD

• Protein Bars

• Others

By Application

• Sports Nutrition

• Functional Foods

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarket

• Online Stores

• Direct Customers

• Others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the protein supplement market with respect to the following geographic segments:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Rest Of North America

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o Netherlands

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LATAM

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• MEA

o UAE

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of Middle-East

