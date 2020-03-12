India Bakery Products Market, By Product Type, By Biscuits Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Size and Forecast, 2020-2025

The bakeries products are fast catching up with the popularity trend as consumer taste and lifestyle of Indians are rapidly changing. The increasing penetration of international bakery café chains in India like Café Coffee Day, Monginis, and Barista etc has led the proliferation of bakery products in the country. A shift has also been witnessed towards the consumption of bakery items due to the rising influence of western culture. Additionally, the rising health-consciousness of the consumers has encouraged the manufacturers to focus on developing healthier products including brown, multi-grain, and whole wheat bread. Apart from this, the trend of home-bakers and Indigenisation is also helping the market to grow the demand for bakery product market over the forecast span.

According to the upcoming market report by BlueWeave Consulting, The India Bakery Products Market estimated to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The Southern region is the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the India bakery market in 2018.

Changing Consumer Taste and Rise in Innovation of bakery product offerings driving the India BakeryProduct Market in India.

Bakery Industry is one of the largest segment of the food processing industry in India. The major categories are Biscuits, Cakes and Pastries, Bread, Rolls and Rusks out of which bread and biscuits cover about 82% of the Indian bakery market. The availability of innovative bakery products containing multi-grains and whole wheat with low trans-fat and calorie content has further facilitated their consumption. India is the second largest producer of biscuits (cookies) in the world after the USA. Bakery industry is one of the oldest businesses in India, which is is constantly changing in terms of product range and services due to the high nutrient value and affordability products.

India Bakery Product Market: Scope of the Report

On the basis of the Product, the bakery market is categories as Biscuits, Cakes, and Pastries, Bread and Rolls, Rusks and others. Biscuits product market accounted for the maximum market share in 2018 and it is projected to dominate the Indian market over the forecast period. On Sales channel basis market is segmented as Retail stores, Specialty store and On-line distributor. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North, West, East, and South along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the India bakery market during the forecast period. The Southern region is the largest region in India Bakery market in 2018

India Bakery Product Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies such asParleProducts Private Limited, Britannia Industries Limited, Surya Food and Agro Limited, ITC Limited, Monginis Foods Private Limited, Bonn Nutrients Private Limited, Elite Foods Private Limited, Anmol Industries Limited, Saj Food Products Private Limited, and Dream Bake Private Limited are the key players in India bakery product industry. In term of volume, Parle dominates the biscuit market and Britannia Industries Limited dominates the bread market in India over the projected period.

Market Segmentation: India Bakery Product Market

By Product Type

• Biscuits

• Cakes and Pastries

• Bread and Rolls

• Rusks

• Others

By Biscuits Type

• Cookies

• Cream Biscuits

• Milk Biscuits

• Glucose Biscuits

• Marie Biscuits

• Salt Cracker Biscuits

• Non-Salt Cracker Biscuits

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Retail Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Distributor

In addition, the report provides analysis of the India Bakery product market with respect to the following geographic segments:

• North

• South

• East

• West

Table of Contents

1. Research Framework

1.1. Market Definition & Product Overview

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Qualitative Research

2.1.1. Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2. Quantitative Research

2.2.1. Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.4. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Industry Participants

2.5. Market Size Estimation

2.6. Assumption for the Study

2.7. Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

3. Executive Summary

4. India Bakery Products Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Bakery Ingredients Analysis

4.2.1. Flavours

4.2.2. Colors

4.2.3. Fibers

4.2.4. Enzymes

4.2.5. Starch

4.2.6. Fats

4.2.7. Dry Baking Mix

4.2.8. Antimicrobials

4.2.9. Emiulsifiers

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Industry Impact and Forces

4.4.1. Growth Drivers

4.4.2. Industry Challenges

4.5. Technological Landscape

4.6. Regulatory Framework

4.7. Company Market Share Analysis

4.8. Growth Potential Analysis

4.9. Strategic Outlook

4.10. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.10.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.10.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.10.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.10.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.10.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.11. PESTEL analysis

5. India Bakery Products Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type

5.2.1.1. Biscuits

5.2.1.1.1. Cookies

5.2.1.1.2. Cream Biscuits

5.2.1.1.3. Milk Biscuits

5.2.1.1.4. Glucose Biscuits

5.2.1.1.5. Marie Biscuits

5.2.1.1.6. Salt Cracker Biscuits

5.2.1.1.7. Non-Salt Cracker Biscuits

5.2.1.1.8. Others

5.2.1.2. Cakes & Pastries

5.2.1.3. Bread & Rolls

5.2.1.4. Rusks

5.2.1.5. Others

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel

5.2.2.1. Retail Stores

5.2.2.2. Specialty Retailers

5.2.2.3. Online Distributors

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.3.1. North

5.2.3.2. South

5.2.3.3. East

5.2.3.4. West

6. India Bakery Products Market, By Product Types

6.1. Key Product Type Trends

6.2. Biscuits

6.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

6.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

6.3. Cakes & Pastries

6.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

6.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

6.4. Bread & Rolls

6.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

6.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

6.5. Rusks

6.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

6.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

6.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

7. India Bakery Products Market, By Biscuit Types

7.1. Key Biscuit Type Trends

7.2. Cookies

7.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

7.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

7.3. Cream Biscuits

7.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

7.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

7.4. Milk Biscuits

7.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

7.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

7.5. Glucose Biscuits

7.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

7.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

7.6. Marie Biscuits

7.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

7.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

7.7. Salt Cracker Biscuits

7.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

7.7.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

7.8. Non-Salt Cracker Biscuits

7.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

7.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

7.9. Others

7.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

7.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

8. India Bakery Products Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1. Key Distributrion Channel Trends

8.2. Retail Stores

8.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

8.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

8.3. Specialty Rtailers

8.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

8.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

8.4. Online Distributors

8.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

8.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

9. India Bakery ProductsMarket, By Region

9.1. Key Regional Trends

9.2. North

9.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

9.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product Type , 2014-2025

9.2.3. Market estimates & forecast by Biscuit Types, 2014-2025

9.2.4. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel, 2014-2025

9.3. South

9.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

9.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product Type , 2014-2025

9.3.3. Market estimates & forecast by Biscuit Types, 2014-2025

9.3.4. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel, 2014-2025

9.4. East

9.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

9.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product Type , 2014-2025

9.4.3. Market estimates & forecast by Biscuit Types, 2014-2025

9.4.4. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel, 2014-2025

9.5. West

9.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

9.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product Type , 2014-2025

9.5.3. Market estimates & forecast by Biscuit Types, 2014-2025

9.5.4. Market estimates & forecast by Distribution Channel, 2014-2025

10. Company Profile

10.1. Britannia Industries Limited

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Matrix

10.1.3. Key Product landscape

10.1.4. Key Personnel

10.1.5. Key Competitors

10.1.6. Contact Address

10.1.7. SWOT Analysis

10.1.8. Strategic Outlook

10.2. Parle Products Private Limited

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Matrix

10.2.3. Key Product landscape

10.2.4. Key Personnel

10.2.5. Key Competitors

10.2.6. Contact Address

10.2.7. SWOT Analysis

10.2.8. Strategic Outlook

10.3. Monginis Foods Private Limited

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Matrix

10.3.3. Key Product landscape

10.3.4. Key Personnel

10.3.5. Key Competitors

10.3.6. Contact Address

10.3.7. SWOT Analysis

10.3.8. Strategic Outlook

10.4. Elite Foods Private Limited

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Matrix

10.4.3. Key Product landscape

10.4.4. Key Personnel

10.4.5. Key Competitors

10.4.6. Contact Address

10.4.7. SWOT Analysis

10.4.8. Strategic Outlook

10.5. Bonn Nutrients Private Limited

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Matrix

10.5.3. Key Product landscape

10.5.4. Key Personnel

10.5.5. Key Competitors

10.5.6. Contact Address

10.5.7. SWOT Analysis

10.5.8. Strategic Outlook

10.6. Surya Food & Agro Limited

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Matrix

10.6.3. Key Product landscape

10.6.4. Key Personnel

10.6.5. Key Competitors

10.6.6. Contact Address

10.6.7. SWOT Analysis

10.6.8. Strategic Outlook

10.7. Saj Food Products Private Limited

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Matrix

10.7.3. Key Product landscape

10.7.4. Key Personnel

10.7.5. Key Competitors

10.7.6. Contact Address

10.7.7. SWOT Analysis

10.7.8. Strategic Outlook

10.8. Anmol Industries Limited

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Matrix

10.8.3. Key Product landscape

10.8.4. Key Personnel

10.8.5. Key Competitors

10.8.6. Contact Address

10.8.7. SWOT Analysis

10.8.8. Strategic Outlook

10.9. Kitty Industries Private Limited

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Matrix

10.9.3. Key Product landscape

10.9.4. Key Personnel

10.9.5. Key Competitors

10.9.6. Contact Address

10.9.7. SWOT Analysis

10.9.8. Strategic Outlook

10.10. Dream Bake Private Limited

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Matrix

10.10.3. Key Product landscape

10.10.4. Key Personnel

10.10.5. Key Competitors

10.10.6. Contact Address

10.10.7. SWOT Analysis

10.10.8. Strategic Outlook

