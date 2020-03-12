Global Sports Nutrition Market, by Product Type, by Content, by End User by Distribution Channel, by Region, Size and Forecasts, 2020-2025

Nutritional supplements are the concentrated source of nutrient with the nutritional value or physiological effect that supplements the normal diet. The increasing problem of chronic diseases, geriatric population, and rising incidence of sedentary diseases increase the usage of nutrient supplement on regular basis. Moreover, increasing number of gyms and health & fitness centers across the world that is involved in the marketing of these nutritional products is the key driving factors along with favorable government initiatives towards health promotion are anticipated to foster the growth of the sports nutrition market over the coming years. Furthermore, the widening base of the health-conscious population, rapidly growing urbanization, and increasing disposable income of households are among the key trends boosting the growth of the market. Also, the huge demand for various kinds of protein bars, energy drinks, and dietary supplements among bodybuilders and athletes is another key factor fuelling the growth of the market.

According to an upcoming report by BlueWeave Consulting, “Global Sports Nutrition Market, by Product Type, by Content, by End-user, by Distribution Channel, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2015-2025” – The global sports nutrition market is expected to witness healthy growth in the forecast period.

Drink segment witnesses Higher Demand of the overall Sports nutrition market during the forecast period.

Sports supplements are segmented in the form of powder, drink, capsules& tablets, and energy bars. Amongst the major types of products, the sports drink is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global sports nutrition market over the forecast period. Due to the presence of a large number of competitive players results in greater availability of these drinks in the market. Increasing health clubs and fitness centers have created a huge market potential for the growth of these products. The growing demand and easy availability are expected to propel the drink market in coming years. Additionally, the creative advertising activities by key players are expected to augment the demand for sports drinks in the coming years.

Huge Demand from Sports Participant drives the overall sports nutrition market.

By end user, the market is segmented by recreational users, lifestyle users, bodybuilders, and athletes. Athletes and bodybuilders are the prime consumers of sports nutrition products. However, the market is benefited from the rise in the number of recreational and lifestyle users also. The dominance of this segment is expected to continue over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of sportspersons, such as athletes, weightlifters, and bodybuilders. In addition, an increase in the number of sportspeople supported by an immense rise in national and international sports events is also expected to fuel this market within the forecast period.

Specialty stores are more preferred by the consumer as these are more trusted leads to the dominance in the distribution channel of the sports nutrition market

Rising number of specialty stores such as Walmart, GNC, and Vitamin Shoppe are playing a vital role in the dominance specialty stores owing to better brand reputation and wider distribution. Currently, specialty stores are introducing newer ways to attract customers, which in turn is contributing to the growth of the segment. These stores are focusing on holistic solutions, which include consultation, and services.

North America accounts the largest share of the global sports nutrition market during the forecast period.

On the basis of the region, the cheese market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America was the leading revenue contributor in the market owing to the growing health awareness, increasing number of gyms and health & fitness centers, and changing consumer preferences for nutritional products are some of the primary growth stimulants for the market in the region. Thus, the presence of both small and large industry players has been bolstering product availability and enhancing penetration of these products in this region

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global sports nutrition Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of mouthwash production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

