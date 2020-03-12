Global Canned Mushroom Market, By Product Type, by Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Size and Forecast, 2020-2025

The canned mushroom market is gaining traction as it contains striking health benefits and is adequate from aesthetic principles. It contains a number of a nutrient such as potassium, and selenium. It also has high-quality protein and essential nutrients such as protein, vitamin B & C, fiber, calcium, and minerals which are an important part of a healthy diet and helps in reducing the chances of cardiovascular diseases and high blood pressure. The key factors that positively driving the growth of the mushroom market include the increasing consumption of processed foods rise in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of vegetable products. Moreover, the huge investment by food industry major players, leads to the development in innovative packaging, which also increments the shelf-life of the canned mushroom thus, results in the increase in demand among the consumers. Furthermore, rigorous research and development activities are currently underway to increase the use of mushrooms, which will further fuel the global canned mushroom market. On the other hand, strikingly low shelf-life of mushrooms, lack of proper process management, and lack of consumer awareness are restraining the market from flourishing. Nevertheless, growing concerns of obesity backed by the availability of canned mushrooms throughout all the seasons of the year are expected to lure newer consumers and will create new opportunities for the manufacturer in the market over the forthcoming period.

Button Mushroom is the most lucrative canned mushroom over the anticipated period

The canned mushroom segment is divided into Button, Shiitake, Oyster, and Morel & Others in terms of product type. This segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market in the coming years owing to the vast rise in demand for processed food products and the increased consumption of white mushrooms, the mushroom market is expected to have significant growth and create opportunities for players operating in the market. Button mushrooms are also dominating the market as these mushrooms are widely used in soups, casseroles, and salads whereas shiitake mushrooms market are expected to grow with the fastest growth rate, in the coming years. Shiitake mushroom’s prices are not fixed throughout the year as the price is lowest at the time of high production in summer and highest at the time of low supply in winters.

North America accounted for the major share in canned mushroom market over the anticipated period

The canned mushroom segment is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa in terms of region. North America is expected to dominate the largest market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period which is followed by Europe, owing to increasing production and consumption of processed mushroom in this region. Moreover, continuous research and development in the mushroom market is expanding the applicability and accelerating the growth of the canned mushroom market. On the other hand, the dominance of the canned mushroom in Europe region is due to several factors, such as shifting consumer preference towards low-fat and healthy food, and increasing awareness about wellness and health, among the consumers of the region.

Global Canned Mushroom Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading and promising manufacturers operating in the global canned mushroom market are Costa Group, Okechamp SA., Monterey Mushrooms Inc., Greenyard, Prochamp, The Mushroom Company, Monaghan Mushrooms, Muniraj Mushroom Farm, Dhruv Agro, and Shanghai Finc Food Co., Ltd. Monaghan Mushrooms, Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc., CMP Mushrooms Greenyard NV (Lutece), and Bonduelle SA have been identified as the major companies that are currently ahead of the curve owing to their well-established distribution network and regular indulgence in the activities of mergers and acquisitions.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global canned mushroom Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art presence of canned mushroom Market and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

Table of Contents

1. Research Framework

1.1. Research overview

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Industry Impact and Forces

4.3.1. Growth Drivers

4.3.2. Challenges

4.4. Technological Landscape

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Company market share analysis,2018

4.7. Growth Potential analysis,2018

4.8. Porter’s Five forces analysis

4.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.9. PESTEL Analysis

4.10. Strategic Outlook

5. Global Canned Mushroom Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type

5.2.2. By Application

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel

5.2.4. By Region

6. Global Canned Mushroom Market, By Product Type

6.1. Key Product Trends

6.2. Button Canned Mushroom

6.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.3. Shiitake Canned Mushroom

6.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.4. Oyster Canned Mushroom

6.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.5. Morel Canned Mushroom

6.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7. Global Canned Mushroom Market, By Application

7.1. Key Application Trends

7.2. Household

7.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.3. Restaurant & Hotels

7.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8. Global Canned Mushroom Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1. Key Distribution Channel Trends

8.2. Retail Stores

8.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8.3. E-commerce

8.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

9. Global Canned Mushroom Market, By Region

9.1. Key Regional Trends

9.2. North America

9.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

9.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Product Type , 2015-2025

9.2.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Application, 2015-2025

9.2.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2015-2025

9.2.5. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

9.3. Europe

9.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

9.3.1.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Product Type, 2015-2025

9.3.1.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Application, 2015-2025

9.3.1.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2015-2025

9.3.1.5. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

9.4.1.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Product Type , 2015-2025

9.4.1.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Application, 2015-2025

9.4.1.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2015-2025

9.4.1.5. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

9.5.1.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Product Type , 2015-2025

9.5.1.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Application, 2015-2025

9.5.1.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2015-2025

9.5.1.5. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

9.6. Middle east & Africa

9.6.1.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

9.6.1.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Product Type , 2015-2025

9.6.1.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Application, 2015-2025

9.6.1.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2015-2025

9.6.1.5. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

10. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook)

10.1 Bonduelle group

10.2 Greenyard Foods

10.3 Prochamp

10.4 Grupo Riberebro

10.5 The Mushroom Company

10.5 Monterey Mushrooms

10.6 Okechamp S.A

10.7 Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland

10.8 Muniraj Mushroom Farm

10.9 Green Giant

10.10 Fujian Dongshan Huakang Food

10.11 Shandong Champion Foods

10.12 Fujian Yuxing

10.13 Green Fresh

10.14 Tirupati Balaji Agro Products

10.15 Giorgio Fresh

10.16 The Kroger Co

10.17 Edward & Sons

10.18 Delicious Orchard

