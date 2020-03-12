Global Citrus Oil Market, By Product Type, By Extraction Method, By Distribution Channel, by Application, By Region, Size and Forecast, 2020-2025

The worldwide market for Citrus Oil is expected to grow with a healthy growth rate over the next five years primarily driven by adoption in the food and beverage industry attributed to various health benefits. It is one of the most used essential oil globally as it contains numerous clinical belongings like anti-cancer, anti-oxidant, diuretic, anti-bacterial, antiseptic, weight losing, uplifting, acid neutralizing, right brain stimulating, as an appetizer, anti-depressant, anti-coagulant, and immunity stimulating hence an increment can be expected in the sales volume in coming year. Increasing demand for citrus oils in the food & beverage industry is a major factor, anticipated to drive the growth of the global citrus oil market. Moreover, the market of citrus oil is also expected to witness significant expansion with adoption in the cosmetic industry, attributed to its multi-beneficial features such as brightening, cleaning, and antibacterial property. However, its adoption in cosmetic and personal products will remain robust, as it helps in clearing the dead skin, excess oil, by breaking down the dirt and also acts as a natural toner thus, it continues to rev up in the cosmetic and personal care industry. In addition, increasing the use of citrus oil as therapeutic massage oil and for aromatherapy due to the shift in preference for natural fragrances, are factors expected to drive the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the demand has been rising on account of its broad application portfolio and commendable properties which have been the primary reason behind the growth in the global market. In addition, and research and development initiatives are underway to enhance the product portfolio in the coming years.

Orange Oil to Remain as Lucrative Citrus Oil Variant over the forecast period

Orange oil is expected to witness the largest market share in the citrus oil market over the forecast period owing to the rise in the adoption of citrus oil in the food and beverages, and the aroma industry; citrus oil market participants are witnessing high demand for orange oil. The market is also expected to grow as the oil extracted from orange helps to slow down the growth of the cancer cells, as it possesses anti-oxidant properties hence, this property makes citrus oils ideal for use as surfactants and in industrial/household cleaners. Moreover, it used in home care products as a source of fragrance and because of their status as a safe solvent thus, increases the demand for citrus-based cleaners is closely tied to increasing consumer preference for cleaner and safer cleaning solutions.

Food and Beverage Industry to Fuel Citrus Oil Market Growth

The Asia Pacific regions have huge market potential for citrus essential oils owing to rising disposable income, changing lifestyle and a growing number of spas and massage parlors in recent years. On the other hand, Europe accounts for the largest market share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to the increasing usage of citrus oil in personal care products in this region. North America is expected to hold the second-highest market share in terms of revenue in the overall market in the near future, owing to the growing popularity of aromatherapy among individuals, especially in the US and Canada. The market is also expected to witness significant growth, especially in developing countries, due to the increasing use of essential oils for medicinal purposes.

Asia Pacific Region Expected To Be the Fastest Going Region over the Forecast Period

Global Citrus Oil Market: Competitive Landscape

The major companies operating in the global citrus oils market include Symrise AG, Lionel Hitchen (Essential Oils) Ltd, Bontoux S.A.S, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd, Young Living Essential Oils LC, Citrus Oleo, Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc, doTERRA International, LLC, Citrosuco, Citromax S.A.C.I, among others. Key players are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to enhance their competitive position.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global citrus oil Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of citrus oil Market and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

Table of Contents

1. Research Framework

1.1. Research overview

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Industry Impact and Forces

4.3.1. Growth Drivers

4.3.2. Challenges

4.4. Technological Landscape

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Company market share analysis,2018

4.7. Growth Potential analysis,2018

4.8. Porter’s Five forces analysis

4.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.9. PESTEL Analysis

4.10. Strategic Outlook

5. Global Citrus Oil Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type

5.2.2. By Extraction Method

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel

5.2.4. By Application

5.2.5. By Region

6. Global Citrus Oil Market, By Type

6.1. Key Product Type Trends

6.2. Orange Oil

6.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.3. Lemon Oil

6.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.4. Lime Oil

6.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.5. Grapefruit Oil

6.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7. Global Citrus Oil Market, By Extraction Method

7.1. Key Extraction Method Trends

7.2. Steam Distillation

7.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.3. Cold Pressed

7.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.4. Hydro Distillation

7.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8. Global Citrus Oil Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1. Key Distribution Channel Trends

8.2. Retail Store

8.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8.3. Specialty Store

8.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8.4. Online Store

8.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8.5. Others

8.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

9. Global Citrus Oil Market, By Application

9.1. Key Application Trends

9.2. Food & Beverages

9.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

9.3. Personal Care & Cosmetics

9.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

9.4. Aromatherapy

9.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

9.5. Pharmaceuticals

9.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

9.6. Others

9.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

10. Global Citrus Oil Market, By Region

10.1. Key Regional Trends

10.2. North America

10.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

10.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Product Type, 2015-2025

10.2.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Extraction Method, 2015-2025

10.2.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Application, 2015-2025

10.2.5. Market estimates & forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2015-2025

10.2.6. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

10.3. Europe

10.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

10.3.1.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Product Type, 2015-2025

10.3.1.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Extraction Method, 2015-2025

10.3.1.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Application, 2015-2025

10.3.1.5. Market estimates & forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2015-2025

10.3.1.6. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

10.4.1.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Product Type, 2015-2025

10.4.1.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Extraction Method, 2015-2025

10.4.1.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Application, 2015-2025

10.4.1.5. Market estimates & forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2015-2025

10.4.1.6. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

10.5.1.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Product Type, 2015-2025

10.5.1.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Extraction Method, 2015-2025

10.5.1.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Application, 2015-2025

10.5.1.5. Market estimates & forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2015-2025

10.5.1.6. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

10.6. Middle east & Africa

10.6.1.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

10.6.1.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Product Type, 2015-2025

10.6.1.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Extraction Method, 2015-2025

10.6.1.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Application, 2015-2025

10.6.1.5. Market estimates & forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2015-2025

10.6.1.6. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

11. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook)

11.1 Young Living Essential Oils

11.2 Mountain Rose Herbs

11.3 Farotti Essenze

11.4 Moksha Lifestyle

11.5 doTERRA International

11.6 Plant Therapy

11.7 Monteloeder

11.8 Shanghai Pu-Jie Fragrance Co., Ltd.

11.9 A.M. Todd Botanical Therapeutics

11.10 Dutch Organic International Trade

11.11 Citromax Flavors

11.12 Ultra-International

11.13 Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils

11.14 Citrus and Allied Essences

11.15 Givaudan

11.16 Lionel Hitchen

11.17 Bontoux SAS

11.18 Cilione Srl

11.19 Firmenich

11.20 Citrosuco

