Fish Oil Market, By Species Type, by Application, By Region; Size and Forecast, 2020-2025

Fish oil is a virtually unique source of omega-3 fatty acids – EPA, DPA, and DHA. It comes from fatty fish, specifically the tissue of fatty fish like trout, mackerel, tuna, herring, sardines, and salmon. Fish oil is extensively adopted in several human and animal nutrition applications as a food and feed supplement. The health benefits such as lowering blood pressure and bad cholesterol and reducing the risk of coronary heart disease (CHD) are the key factor propelling the global market growth. Owing to increasing aquaculture activities, rising health consciousness among the population and growing awareness associated with health advantages of omega 3 fatty acid are considered as one of the prominent factors nurturing the growth of fish oil industry throughout the forecast period. The leading corporations in the fish oil market are mainly focusing on acquisition and product diversification to maintain competitiveness. For instance, Omega Protein Corporation, recently acquired Bioriginal Food & Science Corp., a leading supplier of plant and marine-based specialty oils and essential fatty acids in the food and nutraceutical industries. This acquisition empowers Omega Protein Corporation to diversify its fish oil offerings in the human nutrition product segments and enhance its consumer reach. Furthermore, high consumption of DHA/EPA helps in lowering blood pressure and bad cholesterol and reducing the risk of coronary heart disease (CHD), such as strokes. Growing occurrence of heart-related disorders based on changing food patterns and unhealthy diet among the general population are anticipated boost demand for fish oil over the forecast period as well.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3641062

Among Species, Anchovy accounts for the largest market size in the global fish oil market during the forecast period.

Anchovy is a good source of calcium and particularly of the trace mineral selenium, a powerful antioxidant that is naturally scarce in many parts of the world. Anchovy species is the leading segment in the overall fish oil market and estimated to lead the market over the forecast period. Owing to the highest concentrations of EHA and DHA polyunsaturated fatty acids of any fish species. The anchovy is well known for its ability to lower levels of triglycerides and cholesterol in the blood. Anchovies are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and important vitamins and minerals. The rise in perceived health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids, for which fish oil is the primary extraction source, is also driving the market.

Regional Insights- Denmark leads the global fish oil market

Europe is the leading region of the overall fish oil market during the forecast period 2019-2025 followed by. Owing to the large-scale salmon and trout farming. Chile, Denmark, and Peru have the largest fish oil production in the European countries and account for more than 50% share of the market. Further, the European Commission approved the Strategic Guidelines and Common Fisheries Policy Reform in 2014, which is constantly supporting the aquaculture segment in this region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period due to plentiful fishing and farming and growing food and beverage industry in the region. China is expected to become a dominant producer of fish in the coming years owing to the growing aquaculture industry in the region. The MEA and Latin American regions are projected to have healthy growth throughout the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding the advantages of fish oil has led to a change in people’s eating habits.

Global Fish Oil Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Omega Protein Corporation, FMC Corporation, Copeinca ASA, Corpesca S.A., Colpex International, TripleNine Group A/S, FF Skagen A/S, Pesquera Diamante S.A., Marvesa Holding N.V, V, TASA, American Marine Ingredients, Croda Inc., GC Rieber Oils, Epax ASare the leading player in global fish oil market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global fish oil Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of fish oil and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/fish-oil-market-by-species-type-by-application-by-region-size-and-forecast-2015-2025

Table of Contents

1. Research Framework

1.1. Research overview

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Industry Impact and Forces

4.3.1. Growth Drivers

4.3.2. Challenges

4.4. Technological Landscape

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Company market share analysis,2018

4.7. Growth Potential analysis,2018

4.8. Porter’s Five forces analysis

4.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.9. PESTEL Analysis

4.10. Strategic Outlook

5. Fish Oil Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

5.1.2. By Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Species Type

5.2.2. By Application

5.2.3. By Region

6. Fish Oil Market, By Species Type

6.1. Key Species Type Trends

6.2. Anchovy

6.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.3. Mackerel

6.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.4. Sardines

6.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.5. Cod

6.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.6. Herring

6.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.7. Menhaden

6.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7. Fish Oil Market, By Application

7.1. Key Application Trends

7.2. Aquaculture

7.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.2.1.1. Salmon & Trout

7.2.1.1.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.2.1.2. Marine fish

7.2.1.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.2.1.3. Tilapias

7.2.1.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.2.1.4. Cyprinids

7.2.1.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.3. Animal Nutrition & Pet food

7.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.4. Pharmaceuticals

7.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.5. Supplements & Functional food

7.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8. Fish Oil Market, By Region

8.1. Key Regional Trends

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Species Type, 2015-2025

8.2.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Application, 2015-2025

8.2.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Species Type, 2015-2025

8.3.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Application, 2015-2025

8.3.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Species Type, 2015-2025

8.4.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Application, 2015-2025

8.4.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Species Type, 2015-2025

8.5.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Application, 2015-2025

8.5.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

8.6. Middle east & Africa

8.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Species Type, 2015-2025

8.6.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Application, 2015-2025

8.6.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

9. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook)

9.1 Omega Protein Corporation

9.2 FMC Corporation

9.3 Copeinca ASA

9.4 Corpesca S.A.

9.5 Colpex International

9.6 TripleNine Group A/S

9.7 FF Skagen A/S

9.8 Pesquera Diamante S.A.

9.9 Marvesa Holding N.V.

9.10 Pesquera Exalmar

9.11 TASA

9.12 American Marine Ingredients

9.13 Croda Inc.

9.14 GC Rieber Oils

9.15 Epax AS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3641062

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155