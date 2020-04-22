Life Sciences BPO Market: Billion Dollar Global Business with Unlimited Potential

Identify Sales forecasts to help your business keep adequate inventory, create an actionable plan with latest edition released by AMA on Global Life Sciences BPO Market to regulate the balance of demand and supply. The Global Life Sciences BPO Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

What is Life Sciences BPO?

Favorable government initiatives to inspire the use of generic drugs, several tax benefits to promote the export of life sciences services from this region, and subsidies for the manufacturing of electronic components and devices, are anticipated to further propel the market growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for outsourcing services related to drug discovery, clinical trials, clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, and regulatory consulting will boost the demand for life science BPO market globally.

Major Players are:

Accenture plc (Ireland), Anthelio Healthcare Solutions (United States),Covance, Inc. (United States), Genpact Ltd. (United States),Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Catalent, Inc. (United States), ICON plc (Ireland), Infosys Limited (India), Lonza Group (Switzerland), PAREXEL International Corporation (United States), Quintiles Transnational Corporation (United States), International Business Machines Corporation (United States)

The Global Life Sciences BPO Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Pharmaceutical Outsourcing (Contract Research Organizations, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Contract Sales and Marketing Organizations), Others (Payers and Providers)), Contract Research Organizations (Drug Discovery, Preclinical Studies, Clinical Trials, Medical Writing, Pharmacovigilance, Clinical Data Management, Regulatory Services, Clinical Monitoring, Biostatistics, Protocol Development, Site Management), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Finished Dose Form Manufacturing, Packaging)

Market Trends:

Favorable Government Initiatives Such As the Introduction of ICD-10 Standards

The Increasing Adoption of Electronic Health Record Systems (EHR)

The Rising Demand for Biosimilar Drugs

Market Challenges:

Rising Data Security Threats

Strict Government Regulations

Market Drivers:

The Increasing Pool of Geriatric Patients

The High Prevalence of Chronic Ailments

Market Restraints:

High Cost of Raw Material

Quality of Service

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Significant Facets concerning the Report:

Global Life Sciences BPO Market Summary

Fiscal Effect on Economy

Global Life Sciences BPO Market Competition

Global Life Sciences BPO Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

Market Forecast

The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Global Life Sciences BPO Market have also been included in the study.

Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Life Sciences BPO Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

