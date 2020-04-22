Europe Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market Growing At A CAGR Of 5.8% by 2027

Sameer Joshi

Pune City, January, 2020 –Europe Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Test Type (Immunohistochemical Tests and In Situ Hybridization Tests), and Country

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global Europe Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Marketbased on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Global Europe Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. Abbott Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Cancer Genetics Inc. Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC) Danaher Abcam plc

Cancer tissue diagnostics market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 512.73 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 830.28 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increasing number of cancer cases and rising geriatric population. On the other hand, high cost of cancer diagnostics in some of the European countries is limiting the growth of market is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Personalized medicines for cancer involves the study of individuals’ genetic make-up that leads to tumor growth. By studying the patient’s genetic make-up, an oncologist may customize the treatment depending on the patient’s genetic mutations. For instance, Mutations in ALK, KRAS, and EGFR lead to lung cancer. However, identifying the type of mutation in the lung cancer patient provides crucial information for the kind of treatment. Hence, personalized medicine allows the right treatment at the right time, which reduces the mortality rate. Due to these advantages of tailoring the treatment based on individual’s genetic profile, the personalized medicine approach is likely to be a prevalent trend for the cancer tissue diagnostics market.How the Market Segmentations of Europe Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market ?

In 2018, the immunohistochemical tests segment held a largest market share of the cancer tissue diagnostics market, by test type. This segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the low cost of the procedure and higher acceptance of the method for diagnosis purpose. Additionally, the rising prevalence of cancer is a major factor for the growth of the diagnostic tests. The segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Key Points from TOC

EUROPE CANCER TISSUE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET , KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC)

11.1.1. Key Facts

11.1.2. Business Description

11.1.3. Products and Services

11.1.4. Financial Overview

11.1.5. SWOT Analysis

11.1.6. Key Developments

11.2. Danaher

11.2.1. Key Facts

11.2.2. Business Description

11.2.3. Products and Services

11.2.4. Financial Overview

11.2.5. SWOT Analysis

11.2.6. Key Developments

11.3. Abcam plc.

11.3.1. Key Facts

11.3.2. Business Description

11.3.3. Products and Services

11.3.4. Financial Overview

11.3.5. SWOT Analysis

11.3.6. Key Developments

11.4. Cancer Genetics Inc.

11.4.1. Key Facts

11.4.2. Business Description

11.4.3. Products and Services

11.4.4. Financial Overview

11.4.5. SWOT Analysis

11.4.6. Key Developments

Continue…

