Automated Liquid Handling (ALH) Technologies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Workstations, Reagents & Consumables), By Application,Segment Forecasts, 2027

Pune City, January, 2020 –Automated Liquid Handling (ALH) Technologies Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Automated Liquid Handling Workstations By Assembly, Automated Liquid Handling Workstations By Type, and Reagents & Consumables); Application (Bioprocessing/Biotechnology, Cancer & Genomic Research and Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research); End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), and Geography

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global Automated Liquid Handling (ALH) Technologies Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Global Automated Liquid Handling (ALH) Technologies Marke by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

– Agilent Technologies, Inc.

– Analytik Jena AG

– Aurora Instruments Ltd.

– Beckman Coulter, Inc.

– BioTek Instruments, Inc.

– Corning Incorporated

– Eppendorf AG

– Formulatrix

– Gilson Incorporated

– Hamilton Company

Automated liquid handling workstations are used to conduct sampling, mixing, and combining of liquid samples automatically. These systems are capable of measuring samples, adding reagents, and ensuring that the liquids are added to bioassays uniformly. Automated liquid handling systems help in reducing the amount of time spent on repetitive pipetting tasks at any throughput level. Also, these systems help to minimize errors, reduce hands-on time, and increase throughput and reproducibility.

Where are the market Dynamics for Automated Liquid Handling (ALH) Technologies Market Systems?

The automated liquid handling (ALH) technologies market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to technological advancements made in liquid handling systems along with the shortage of skilled professionals in the life science industry. In addition, an increase in the funding obtained for activities such as drug discovery and development is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

How the Market Segmentations of Automated Liquid Handling (ALH) Technologies Market?

The automated liquid handling (ALH) technologies market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. Based on product the market is segmented as, automated liquid handling workstations by assembly, automated liquid handling workstations by type, and reagents & consumables. The automated liquid handling (ALH) technologies market is categorized based on application such as bioprocessing/biotechnology, cancer & genomic research and drug discovery & adme-tox research Similarly, on the basis of end user, the market is segmented as, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

