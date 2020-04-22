Corporate Blended Learning Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report

This report studies the global Corporate Blended Learning market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Corporate Blended Learning market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Blended learning is an education program (formal or non-formal) that combines online digital media with traditional classroom methods. It requires the physical presence of both teacher and student, with some elements of student control over time, place, path, or pace.

The automotive end-user is the primary end-user of the corporate blended learning market. This industry segment is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the corporate e-learning market due to the presence of several key players with strong digital infrastructure.

In 2017, the global Corporate Blended Learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Skillsoft

City & Guilds Group

Cegos

D2L

GP Strategies

NIIT

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Systems

Content

Courses

Solutions

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive Industry

BFSI

Consumer Goods Sector

Energy Sector

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Corporate Blended Learning in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Corporate Blended Learning are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Corporate Blended Learning Manufacturers

Corporate Blended Learning Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Corporate Blended Learning Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Corporate Blended Learning market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

