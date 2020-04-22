Global Demand Planning Software Market 2020: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025

This report studies the global Demand Planning Software market, analyzes and researches the Demand Planning Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

JDA Software Group

Blue Ridge Solutions

RELEX Solutions

John Galt Solutions

INTUENDI

INFORM

Business Forecast Systems

GMDH

Just Enough

o9 SOLUTIONS

Logility

Demand Works





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud based

On premise





Market segment by Application, Demand Planning Software can be split into

Large Enterprise

SMB





Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Demand Planning Software

1.1 Demand Planning Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Demand Planning Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Demand Planning Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Demand Planning Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Cloud based

1.3.2 On premise

1.4 Demand Planning Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Large Enterprise

1.4.2 SMB

Chapter Two: Global Demand Planning Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Demand Planning Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 JDA Software Group

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Blue Ridge Solutions

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 RELEX Solutions

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 John Galt Solutions

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 INTUENDI

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 INFORM

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Business Forecast Systems

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 GMDH

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Just Enough

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 oChapter Nine: SOLUTIONS

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Logility

3.12 Demand Works

Chapter Four: Global Demand Planning Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Demand Planning Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Demand Planning Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Demand Planning Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Demand Planning Software

Chapter Five: United States Demand Planning Software Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Demand Planning Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Demand Planning Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Demand Planning Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: EU Demand Planning Software Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Demand Planning Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU Demand Planning Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU Demand Planning Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: Japan Demand Planning Software Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan Demand Planning Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Japan Demand Planning Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Japan Demand Planning Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: China Demand Planning Software Development Status and Outlook

8.1 China Demand Planning Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 China Demand Planning Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 China Demand Planning Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: India Demand Planning Software Development Status and Outlook

9.1 India Demand Planning Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 India Demand Planning Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 India Demand Planning Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Demand Planning Software Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Southeast Asia Demand Planning Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Southeast Asia Demand Planning Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 Southeast Asia Demand Planning Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Demand Planning Software Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Demand Planning Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 EU Demand Planning Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 Japan Demand Planning Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 China Demand Planning Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 India Demand Planning Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 Southeast Asia Demand Planning Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Demand Planning Software Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Demand Planning Software Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Demand Planning Software Market Dynamics

12.1 Demand Planning Software Market Opportunities

12.2 Demand Planning Software Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Demand Planning Software Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Demand Planning Software Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

