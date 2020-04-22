Global Demand Planning Software Market 2020: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025
This report studies the global Demand Planning Software market, analyzes and researches the Demand Planning Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
JDA Software Group
Blue Ridge Solutions
RELEX Solutions
John Galt Solutions
INTUENDI
INFORM
Business Forecast Systems
GMDH
Just Enough
o9 SOLUTIONS
Logility
Demand Works
\n
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
\n
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud based
On premise
\n
Market segment by Application, Demand Planning Software can be split into
Large Enterprise
SMB
\n
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Demand Planning Software
1.1 Demand Planning Software Market Overview
1.1.1 Demand Planning Software Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Demand Planning Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Demand Planning Software Market by Type
1.3.1 Cloud based
1.3.2 On premise
1.4 Demand Planning Software Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Large Enterprise
1.4.2 SMB
n
Chapter Two: Global Demand Planning Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Demand Planning Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
n
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 JDA Software Group
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Blue Ridge Solutions
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 RELEX Solutions
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 John Galt Solutions
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 INTUENDI
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 INFORM
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Business Forecast Systems
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 GMDH
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Just Enough
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 oChapter Nine: SOLUTIONS
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Demand Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Logility
3.12 Demand Works
n
Chapter Four: Global Demand Planning Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Demand Planning Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Demand Planning Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Demand Planning Software in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Demand Planning Software
n
Chapter Five: United States Demand Planning Software Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Demand Planning Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Demand Planning Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Demand Planning Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Six: EU Demand Planning Software Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Demand Planning Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 EU Demand Planning Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3 EU Demand Planning Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Seven: Japan Demand Planning Software Development Status and Outlook
7.1 Japan Demand Planning Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Japan Demand Planning Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
7.3 Japan Demand Planning Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Eight: China Demand Planning Software Development Status and Outlook
8.1 China Demand Planning Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 China Demand Planning Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
8.3 China Demand Planning Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Nine: India Demand Planning Software Development Status and Outlook
9.1 India Demand Planning Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 India Demand Planning Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
9.3 India Demand Planning Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Demand Planning Software Development Status and Outlook
10.1 Southeast Asia Demand Planning Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Southeast Asia Demand Planning Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
10.3 Southeast Asia Demand Planning Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Demand Planning Software Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.1.1 United States Demand Planning Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.2 EU Demand Planning Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.3 Japan Demand Planning Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.4 China Demand Planning Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.5 India Demand Planning Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.6 Southeast Asia Demand Planning Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Demand Planning Software Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Demand Planning Software Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
n
Chapter Twelve: Demand Planning Software Market Dynamics
12.1 Demand Planning Software Market Opportunities
12.2 Demand Planning Software Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Demand Planning Software Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Demand Planning Software Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
n
Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
n
Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion
n
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
Methodology
Analyst Introduction
Data Source
n
