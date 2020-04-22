Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025): Present Scenario, User Demand, Growth Analysis, Benefits and Regional Overview

This report studies the global Contract Furniture and Furnishing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Contract Furniture and Furnishing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The rising preference for contract furniture over conventional expensive new furniture will be one of the key drivers driving the growth of contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe during the next few years. With the global furniture market witnessing major transition in terms of technological advancements, product feature enhancements, and the use of raw materials, the demand for contract furniture has increased significantly in the recent years.

Germany accounted for the largest share of contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe during 2017. With the growing presence of key contract furniture manufacturers, Germany will continue to gain the largest contract furniture and furnishing market size in Europe during the next few years as well.

In 2017, the global Contract Furniture and Furnishing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Herman Miller

Kinnarps

Knoll

Steelcase

Haworth

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bathroom Furniture

Bedroom Furniture and Mattresses

Kitchen Furniture

Lighting Fixture

Office Furniture

Outdoor Furniture

Tables and Chair

Upholstered Furniture

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate and Government Offices

Retail Stores

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Contract Furniture and Furnishing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contract Furniture and Furnishing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Manufacturers

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Contract Furniture and Furnishing market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

