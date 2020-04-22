Contract Cleaning Services Market 2020: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025
This report studies the global Contract Cleaning Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Contract Cleaning Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Contract cleaning is an outsourced cleaning service that includes a mix of services that are available at a fixed cost, for a given period.
The increasing use of automated cleaning devices to be one of the primary growth factors for the contract cleaning services market.
The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the contract cleaning services market and the growing demand and adoption of automated cleaning devices, will be a major factor driving market growth in this region.
In 2017, the global Contract Cleaning Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
ABM
Anago Cleaning Systems
Coverall North America Incorporated
ISS
The ServiceMaster Company
Sodexo
Clean First Time Incorporated
…
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Interior Cleaning Services
Floor & Fabric Cleaning
Exterior Cleaning & Maintenance
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Contract Cleaning Services in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contract Cleaning Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Contract Cleaning Services Manufacturers
Contract Cleaning Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Contract Cleaning Services Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Contract Cleaning Services market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Global Contract Cleaning Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Contract Cleaning Services
1.1 Contract Cleaning Services Market Overview
1.1.1 Contract Cleaning Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Contract Cleaning Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Contract Cleaning Services Market by Type
1.3.1 Interior Cleaning Services
1.3.2 Floor & Fabric Cleaning
1.3.3 Exterior Cleaning & Maintenance
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Contract Cleaning Services Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Commercial
1.4.2 Industrial
1.4.3 Residential
Chapter Two: Global Contract Cleaning Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Contract Cleaning Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 ABM
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
Continued….
