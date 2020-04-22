Real Estate Accounting Software Market with Geographical Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Analysis Compared to 2024

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title “Global Real Estate Accounting Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Real Estate Accounting Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

The global real estate accounting software market is expected to witness a high growth in near future owing to increasing demand for smart technological solutions in the real estate sector and rising use of big data and analytics. However, security threats like data hacking and concerns regarding cyber security is hampering the market. Accounting is a critical component of a successful real estate professional. The real estate accounting software helps provide an indication of a business’ financial health.

Major Players in This Report Include,

NetSuite (United States), Sage Intacct (United States), Multiview Corporation (Canada), ScaleFactor (United States), RSM UK (United Kingdom), Oracle (United States), FinancialForce (United States), Xero (New Zealand), Bench (Canada) and Infor (United States)

Major Market Developments:

On June 19, 2019 – Xero, the global small business platform enhances its platform with a revamp of its app marketplace and the first digital US bank connection. and On June 18, 2019 – Xero, a global small business platform, unveiled major product enhancements aimed at empowering advisors – such as accountants and bookkeepers, to help them run their businesses more efficiently.

Leading real estate accounting software players are focusing on improve their products and services and launching new platforms to the customers. The players are also focusing on increasing their client base to strengthen market position and to offer product & services.

Geographically World Global Real Estate Accounting Software markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Real Estate Accounting Software markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

Market Drivers

Need For Cost Optimization for Project Managers in Real Estate

Growing Demand for Smart Technological Solutions in the Real Estate Sector

Market Trend

Usage of Big Data and Analytics

Increasing Need to Manage Documents and Ensure Security of Sensitive Information

Restraints

Security Threats like Data Hacking, Related to Cloud-Based Accounting Software

Opportunities

Increase in Use of Web-Based Interface

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Real Estate Accounting Software Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

The Global Real Estate Accounting Software is segmented by following:

By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud Based), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Device Type (PC, Mobile, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Real Estate Accounting Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Real Estate Accounting Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Real Estate Accounting Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Real Estate Accounting Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Real Estate Accounting Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Real Estate Accounting Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

