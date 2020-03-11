Global Smart Cities/ Connected City Solutions Market 2020 Report With in Depath Analysis by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application 2025

Description

Market Overview

The global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions market has been segmented into:

Energy

Mobility & Transport

ICT

BPO

Security

Others

By Application, Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions has been segmented into:

Small Cities

Medium Cities

Large Cities

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Share Analysis

Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions are:

Huawei(CN)

Sekisui House(JP)

AT&T(US)

Atkins(UK)

Telefónica(ES)

Cisco Systems(US)

Tokyo Gas(JP)

Vodafone(UK)

Verizon Wireless(US)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP)

Hitachi(JP)

Toshiba(JP)

NEC Corporation(JP)

ABB Group(CH)

IBM(US)

Microsoft(US)

Schneider Electric(FR)

Oracle(US)

Ericsson(SE)

Siemens(DE)

Panasonic(JP)

Itron(US)

General Electric(US)

SAP SE(DE)

Silver Spring Networks(US)

Table of Contents

1 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions

1.2 Classification of Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Energy

1.2.4 Mobility & Transport

1.2.5 ICT

1.2.6 BPO

1.2.7 Security

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Small Cities

1.3.3 Medium Cities

1.3.4 Large Cities

1.4 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Huawei(CN)

2.1.1 Huawei(CN) Details

2.1.2 Huawei(CN) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Huawei(CN) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Huawei(CN) Product and Services

2.1.5 Huawei(CN) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Sekisui House(JP)

2.2.1 Sekisui House(JP) Details

2.2.2 Sekisui House(JP) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Sekisui House(JP) SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Sekisui House(JP) Product and Services

2.2.5 Sekisui House(JP) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 AT&T(US)

2.3.1 AT&T(US) Details

2.3.2 AT&T(US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 AT&T(US) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 AT&T(US) Product and Services

2.3.5 AT&T(US) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Atkins(UK)

2.4.1 Atkins(UK) Details

2.4.2 Atkins(UK) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Atkins(UK) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Atkins(UK) Product and Services

2.4.5 Atkins(UK) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Telefónica(ES)

2.5.1 Telefónica(ES) Details

2.5.2 Telefónica(ES) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Telefónica(ES) SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Telefónica(ES) Product and Services

2.5.5 Telefónica(ES) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Cisco Systems(US)

2.6.1 Cisco Systems(US) Details

2.6.2 Cisco Systems(US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Cisco Systems(US) SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Cisco Systems(US) Product and Services

2.6.5 Cisco Systems(US) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Tokyo Gas(JP)

2.7.1 Tokyo Gas(JP) Details

2.7.2 Tokyo Gas(JP) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Tokyo Gas(JP) SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Tokyo Gas(JP) Product and Services

2.7.5 Tokyo Gas(JP) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Vodafone(UK)

2.8.1 Vodafone(UK) Details

2.8.2 Vodafone(UK) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Vodafone(UK) SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Vodafone(UK) Product and Services

2.8.5 Vodafone(UK) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Verizon Wireless(US)

2.9.1 Verizon Wireless(US) Details

2.9.2 Verizon Wireless(US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Verizon Wireless(US) SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Verizon Wireless(US) Product and Services

2.9.5 Verizon Wireless(US) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP)

2.10.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP) Details

2.10.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP) SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP) Product and Services

2.10.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Hitachi(JP)

2.11.1 Hitachi(JP) Details

2.11.2 Hitachi(JP) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Hitachi(JP) SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Hitachi(JP) Product and Services

2.11.5 Hitachi(JP) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Toshiba(JP)

2.12.1 Toshiba(JP) Details

2.12.2 Toshiba(JP) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Toshiba(JP) SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Toshiba(JP) Product and Services

2.12.5 Toshiba(JP) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 NEC Corporation(JP)

2.13.1 NEC Corporation(JP) Details

2.13.2 NEC Corporation(JP) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 NEC Corporation(JP) SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 NEC Corporation(JP) Product and Services

2.13.5 NEC Corporation(JP) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 ABB Group(CH)

2.14.1 ABB Group(CH) Details

2.14.2 ABB Group(CH) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 ABB Group(CH) SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 ABB Group(CH) Product and Services

2.14.5 ABB Group(CH) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 IBM(US)

2.15.1 IBM(US) Details

2.15.2 IBM(US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 IBM(US) SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 IBM(US) Product and Services

2.15.5 IBM(US) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Microsoft(US)

2.16.1 Microsoft(US) Details

2.16.2 Microsoft(US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Microsoft(US) SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Microsoft(US) Product and Services

2.16.5 Microsoft(US) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Schneider Electric(FR)

2.17.1 Schneider Electric(FR) Details

2.17.2 Schneider Electric(FR) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Schneider Electric(FR) SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Schneider Electric(FR) Product and Services

2.17.5 Schneider Electric(FR) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Oracle(US)

2.18.1 Oracle(US) Details

2.18.2 Oracle(US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Oracle(US) SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Oracle(US) Product and Services

2.18.3 Oracle(US) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Ericsson(SE)

2.19.1 Ericsson(SE) Details

2.19.2 Ericsson(SE) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Ericsson(SE) SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Ericsson(SE) Product and Services

2.19.5 Ericsson(SE) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Siemens(DE)

2.20.1 Siemens(DE) Details

2.20.2 Siemens(DE) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Siemens(DE) SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Siemens(DE) Product and Services

2.20.5 Siemens(DE) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Panasonic(JP)

2.21.1 Panasonic(JP) Details

2.21.2 Panasonic(JP) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 Panasonic(JP) SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 Panasonic(JP) Product and Services

2.21.5 Panasonic(JP) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Itron(US)

2.22.1 Itron(US) Details

2.22.2 Itron(US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.22.3 Itron(US) SWOT Analysis

2.22.4 Itron(US) Product and Services

2.22.5 Itron(US) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 General Electric(US)

2.23.1 General Electric(US) Details

2.23.2 General Electric(US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.23.3 General Electric(US) SWOT Analysis

2.23.4 General Electric(US) Product and Services

2.23.5 General Electric(US) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 SAP SE(DE)

2.24.1 SAP SE(DE) Details

2.24.2 SAP SE(DE) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.24.3 SAP SE(DE) SWOT Analysis

2.24.4 SAP SE(DE) Product and Services

2.24.5 SAP SE(DE) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.25 Silver Spring Networks(US)

2.25.1 Silver Spring Networks(US) Details

2.25.2 Silver Spring Networks(US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.25.3 Silver Spring Networks(US) SWOT Analysis

2.25.4 Silver Spring Networks(US) Product and Services

2.25.5 Silver Spring Networks(US) Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Energy Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Mobility & Transport Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 ICT Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 BPO Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.7 Security Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Small Cities Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Medium Cities Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Large Cities Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

