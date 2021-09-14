Latest Research: 2020 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market 2025 Forecast Report

Description

Market Overview

The global Software-Defined Wide Area Network market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 31.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1807.6 million by 2025, from USD 605 million in 2019.

The Software-Defined Wide Area Network market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Software-Defined Wide Area Network market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Software-Defined Wide Area Network market has been segmented into:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Application, Software-Defined Wide Area Network has been segmented into:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Software-Defined Wide Area Network markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Software-Defined Wide Area Network market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Share Analysis

Software-Defined Wide Area Network competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Software-Defined Wide Area Network sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Software-Defined Wide Area Network sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Software-Defined Wide Area Network are:

Silver Peak

Cloudgenix

VeloCloud Networks

Talari Networks

Riverbed Technology

Nuage Networks

Citrix Systems

Viptela

Versa Networks

Fatpipe Networks

Table of Contents

1 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Software-Defined Wide Area Network

1.2 Classification of Software-Defined Wide Area Network by Type

1.2.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 On-Premise

1.2.4 Cloud

1.3 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 IT & Telecom

1.3.6 Retail

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Software-Defined Wide Area Network (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Software-Defined Wide Area Network Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Software-Defined Wide Area Network Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Software-Defined Wide Area Network Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Software-Defined Wide Area Network Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Software-Defined Wide Area Network Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Silver Peak

2.1.1 Silver Peak Details

2.1.2 Silver Peak Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Silver Peak SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Silver Peak Product and Services

2.1.5 Silver Peak Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Cloudgenix

2.2.1 Cloudgenix Details

2.2.2 Cloudgenix Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Cloudgenix SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Cloudgenix Product and Services

2.2.5 Cloudgenix Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 VeloCloud Networks

2.3.1 VeloCloud Networks Details

2.3.2 VeloCloud Networks Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 VeloCloud Networks SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 VeloCloud Networks Product and Services

2.3.5 VeloCloud Networks Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Talari Networks

2.4.1 Talari Networks Details

2.4.2 Talari Networks Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Talari Networks SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Talari Networks Product and Services

2.4.5 Talari Networks Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Riverbed Technology

2.5.1 Riverbed Technology Details

2.5.2 Riverbed Technology Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Riverbed Technology SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Riverbed Technology Product and Services

2.5.5 Riverbed Technology Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Nuage Networks

2.6.1 Nuage Networks Details

2.6.2 Nuage Networks Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Nuage Networks SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Nuage Networks Product and Services

2.6.5 Nuage Networks Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Citrix Systems

2.7.1 Citrix Systems Details

2.7.2 Citrix Systems Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Citrix Systems SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Citrix Systems Product and Services

2.7.5 Citrix Systems Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Viptela

2.8.1 Viptela Details

2.8.2 Viptela Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Viptela SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Viptela Product and Services

2.8.5 Viptela Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Versa Networks

2.9.1 Versa Networks Details

2.9.2 Versa Networks Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Versa Networks SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Versa Networks Product and Services

2.9.5 Versa Networks Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Fatpipe Networks

2.10.1 Fatpipe Networks Details

2.10.2 Fatpipe Networks Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Fatpipe Networks SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Fatpipe Networks Product and Services

2.10.5 Fatpipe Networks Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Software-Defined Wide Area Network by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Cloud Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 BFSI Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Government Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Healthcare Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 IT & Telecom Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Retail Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.8 Manufacturing Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.9 Others Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Software-Defined Wide Area Network Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

