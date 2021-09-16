Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market 2020 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast 2025

Description

Market Overview

The global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The Ambulatory Electronic Health Record market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Ambulatory Electronic Health Record market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Ambulatory Electronic Health Record market has been segmented into:

Cloud-based Solutions

On-premise Solutions

By Application, Ambulatory Electronic Health Record has been segmented into:

Practice Management

Patient Management

E-prescribing

Referral Management

Population Health Management

Decision Support

Health Analytics

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Ambulatory Electronic Health Record markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Ambulatory Electronic Health Record market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market Share Analysis

Ambulatory Electronic Health Record competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Ambulatory Electronic Health Record sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Ambulatory Electronic Health Record sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Ambulatory Electronic Health Record are:

Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

Practice Fusion, Inc. (U.S.)

Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.)

McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Amazing Charts, LLC (U.S.)

athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.)

eClinicalWorks (U.S.)

eMDs Inc. (U.S.)

GE Healthcare (U.S.)

Greenway Health (U.S.)

Table of Contents

1 Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ambulatory Electronic Health Record

1.2 Classification of Ambulatory Electronic Health Record by Type

1.2.1 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Cloud-based Solutions

1.2.4 On-premise Solutions

1.3 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Practice Management

1.3.3 Patient Management

1.3.4 E-prescribing

1.3.5 Referral Management

1.3.6 Population Health Management

1.3.7 Decision Support

1.3.8 Health Analytics

1.4 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Ambulatory Electronic Health Record (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

2.1.1 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Details

2.1.2 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Product and Services

2.1.5 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Practice Fusion, Inc. (U.S.)

2.2.1 Practice Fusion, Inc. (U.S.) Details

2.2.2 Practice Fusion, Inc. (U.S.) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Practice Fusion, Inc. (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Practice Fusion, Inc. (U.S.) Product and Services

2.2.5 Practice Fusion, Inc. (U.S.) Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.)

2.3.1 Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.) Details

2.3.2 Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.) Product and Services

2.3.5 Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.) Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

2.4.1 McKesson Corporation (U.S.) Details

2.4.2 McKesson Corporation (U.S.) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 McKesson Corporation (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 McKesson Corporation (U.S.) Product and Services

2.4.5 McKesson Corporation (U.S.) Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.)

2.5.1 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.) Details

2.5.2 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.) Product and Services

2.5.5 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.) Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

2.6.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) Details

2.6.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) Product and Services

2.6.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Amazing Charts, LLC (U.S.)

2.7.1 Amazing Charts, LLC (U.S.) Details

2.7.2 Amazing Charts, LLC (U.S.) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Amazing Charts, LLC (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Amazing Charts, LLC (U.S.) Product and Services

2.7.5 Amazing Charts, LLC (U.S.) Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.)

2.8.1 athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.) Details

2.8.2 athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.) Product and Services

2.8.5 athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.) Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 eClinicalWorks (U.S.)

2.9.1 eClinicalWorks (U.S.) Details

2.9.2 eClinicalWorks (U.S.) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 eClinicalWorks (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 eClinicalWorks (U.S.) Product and Services

2.9.5 eClinicalWorks (U.S.) Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 eMDs Inc. (U.S.)

2.10.1 eMDs Inc. (U.S.) Details

2.10.2 eMDs Inc. (U.S.) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 eMDs Inc. (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 eMDs Inc. (U.S.) Product and Services

2.10.5 eMDs Inc. (U.S.) Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 GE Healthcare (U.S.)

2.11.1 GE Healthcare (U.S.) Details

2.11.2 GE Healthcare (U.S.) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 GE Healthcare (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 GE Healthcare (U.S.) Product and Services

2.11.5 GE Healthcare (U.S.) Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Greenway Health (U.S.)

2.12.1 Greenway Health (U.S.) Details

2.12.2 Greenway Health (U.S.) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Greenway Health (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Greenway Health (U.S.) Product and Services

2.12.5 Greenway Health (U.S.) Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Ambulatory Electronic Health Record by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Cloud-based Solutions Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 On-premise Solutions Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Practice Management Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Patient Management Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 E-prescribing Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Referral Management Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Population Health Management Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.8 Decision Support Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.9 Health Analytics Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Electronic Health Record Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

