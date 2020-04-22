Animal Wound Care Market Insight, Business Analysis With Acelity, 3M, B. Braun Group, Bayer, Medtronic, Virbac, ECO Animal Health, Norbrook Inc, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Phibro Animal Health, Ethicon, Inc., Neogen Corporation
Animal wound care market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 930.83 million in 2018 to a projected value of USD 1556.80 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.64% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in the healthcare expenditure incurred on animals and pet.
The increase in animal wound care market value is usually attributed to the rising growth of the applicable industries and the consequent rise in demand of applications. This animal wound care market report also investigates and discusses significant industry trends, estimations of market size, and market share. The report also underlines the various inhibitors and motivators of the market in both quantitative and qualitative way so that users get correct information. The animal wound care report showcases wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights that are based on business intelligence. This market research report acts as a great solution to have top-quality market research data that suits best to your business needs.
Get Free Sample of Market Information`: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-animal-wound-care-market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2017, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the commercialization and sale of “MicrocynAH” category of products for animal healthcare in Japan region. The category approved by veterinarians is expected to increase the market share of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in the region.
- In August 2017, Indian Immunologicals Limited announced the launch of “Zuspray”, their first herbal topical spray product designed for the treatment of open-wounds including any surgical wounds. This launch will help in the company enhancing their division of products related to health care of animals.
Key Market Competitors: Global Animal Wound Care Market
Braun Melsungen AG; KCI Licensing, Inc.; NEOGEN CORPORATION; Indian Immunologicals Limited; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Bayer AG; Virbac; Medtronic; Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Advancis Veterinary Ltd; KRUUSE; 3M; Robinson Healthcare; Smith & Nephew; Ceva; de Biogénesis Bagó; Dechra Pharmaceuticals; Huvepharma; Jorgensen Labs; SilverGlide; SentrX Animal Care, Inc. and INNOVACYN, INC. are few of the major competitors currently present in the animal wound care market.
Market Drivers:
- Growing levels in adoption of pets and livestock requiring the need for proper healthcare services and solutions; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
- Increasing levels of income of the population resulting in better quality of healthcare provided for animals; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Lack in the number of veterinary doctors and physicians in the market are expected to restrain the market growth
- High levels of cost associated with specialized care and healthcare services for animals is also expected to restrain the market growth
Get TOC of Full Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-animal-wound-care-market
Segmentation: Global Animal Wound Care Market
- By Product
- Surgical Products
- Sutures & Staplers
- Tissue Adhesives, Sealants & Glues
- Advanced Wound Care
- Advanced Wound Dressings
- Foam Dressings
- Hydrocolloid Dressings
- Film Dressings
- Hydrogel Dressings
- Others
- Others
- Traditional Wound Care
- Tapes
- Dressings
- Bandages
- Absorbents
- Others
- Therapy Devices
- By Animal Type
- Companion Animals
- Dogs
- Cats
- Horses
- Others
- Livestock Animals
- Cattle
- Pigs
- Others
- By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Home Care
- By Geography
- North America
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Global animal wound care market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of animal wound care market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Want Full Report? Enquire Here: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-animal-wound-care-market
About Us
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get 10% Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us
Data Bridge Market Research
Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818
Mail: [email protected]
http://databridgemarketresearch.com