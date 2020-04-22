Global Influencer Marketing Software Market 2020 Size, Share, Regional Outlook, Top Players, Services and Solution, Demand and Industry Forecast to 2026
This report focuses on the global Influencer Marketing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Influencer Marketing Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
BuzzSumo (Brandwatch)
Mention
Marketwired (West)
Buzzstream
Olapic
TrendKite
Traackr
GroupHigh
Meltwater
Agility PR Solutions
Cision
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprised
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Influencer Marketing Software are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Influencer Marketing Software Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Influencer Marketing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 On-Premises
1.4.3 Cloud Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Influencer Marketing Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Large Enterprised
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Influencer Marketing Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Influencer Marketing Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Influencer Marketing Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Influencer Marketing Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Influencer Marketing Software Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Influencer Marketing Software Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Influencer Marketing Software Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Influencer Marketing Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Influencer Marketing Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Influencer Marketing Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Influencer Marketing Software Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Influencer Marketing Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Influencer Marketing Software Revenue in 2019
3.3 Influencer Marketing Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Influencer Marketing Software Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Influencer Marketing Software Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Influencer Marketing Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Influencer Marketing Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Influencer Marketing Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Influencer Marketing Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Influencer Marketing Software Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Influencer Marketing Software Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Influencer Marketing Software Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Influencer Marketing Software Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Influencer Marketing Software Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Influencer Marketing Software Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Influencer Marketing Software Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Influencer Marketing Software Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Software Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Influencer Marketing Software Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Influencer Marketing Software Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Influencer Marketing Software Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Influencer Marketing Software Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Influencer Marketing Software Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 BuzzSumo (Brandwatch)
13.1.1 BuzzSumo (Brandwatch) Company Details
13.1.2 BuzzSumo (Brandwatch) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 BuzzSumo (Brandwatch) Influencer Marketing Software Introduction
13.1.4 BuzzSumo (Brandwatch) Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 BuzzSumo (Brandwatch) Recent Development
13.2 Mention
13.2.1 Mention Company Details
13.2.2 Mention Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Mention Influencer Marketing Software Introduction
13.2.4 Mention Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Mention Recent Development
13.3 Marketwired (West)
13.3.1 Marketwired (West) Company Details
13.3.2 Marketwired (West) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Marketwired (West) Influencer Marketing Software Introduction
13.3.4 Marketwired (West) Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Marketwired (West) Recent Development
13.4 Buzzstream
13.4.1 Buzzstream Company Details
13.4.2 Buzzstream Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Buzzstream Influencer Marketing Software Introduction
13.4.4 Buzzstream Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Buzzstream Recent Development
13.5 Olapic
13.5.1 Olapic Company Details
13.5.2 Olapic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Olapic Influencer Marketing Software Introduction
13.5.4 Olapic Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Olapic Recent Development
13.6 TrendKite
13.6.1 TrendKite Company Details
13.6.2 TrendKite Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 TrendKite Influencer Marketing Software Introduction
13.6.4 TrendKite Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 TrendKite Recent Development
13.7 Traackr
13.7.1 Traackr Company Details
13.7.2 Traackr Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Traackr Influencer Marketing Software Introduction
13.7.4 Traackr Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Traackr Recent Development
13.8 GroupHigh
13.8.1 GroupHigh Company Details
13.8.2 GroupHigh Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 GroupHigh Influencer Marketing Software Introduction
13.8.4 GroupHigh Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 GroupHigh Recent Development
13.9 Meltwater
13.9.1 Meltwater Company Details
13.9.2 Meltwater Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Meltwater Influencer Marketing Software Introduction
13.9.4 Meltwater Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Meltwater Recent Development
13.10 Agility PR Solutions
13.10.1 Agility PR Solutions Company Details
13.10.2 Agility PR Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Agility PR Solutions Influencer Marketing Software Introduction
13.10.4 Agility PR Solutions Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Agility PR Solutions Recent Development
13.11 Cision
10.11.1 Cision Company Details
10.11.2 Cision Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Cision Influencer Marketing Software Introduction
10.11.4 Cision Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Cision Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
