Global Influencer Marketing Software Market 2020 Size, Share, Regional Outlook, Top Players, Services and Solution, Demand and Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Influencer Marketing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Influencer Marketing Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

BuzzSumo (Brandwatch)

Mention

Marketwired (West)

Buzzstream

Olapic

TrendKite

Traackr

GroupHigh

Meltwater

Agility PR Solutions

Cision

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprised

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Influencer Marketing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Influencer Marketing Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Influencer Marketing Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Influencer Marketing Software Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Influencer Marketing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-Premises

1.4.3 Cloud Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Influencer Marketing Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large Enterprised

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Influencer Marketing Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Influencer Marketing Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Influencer Marketing Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Influencer Marketing Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Influencer Marketing Software Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Influencer Marketing Software Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Influencer Marketing Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Influencer Marketing Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Influencer Marketing Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Influencer Marketing Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Influencer Marketing Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Influencer Marketing Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Influencer Marketing Software Revenue in 2019

3.3 Influencer Marketing Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Influencer Marketing Software Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Influencer Marketing Software Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Influencer Marketing Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Influencer Marketing Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Influencer Marketing Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Influencer Marketing Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Influencer Marketing Software Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Influencer Marketing Software Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Influencer Marketing Software Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Influencer Marketing Software Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Influencer Marketing Software Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Influencer Marketing Software Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Influencer Marketing Software Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Influencer Marketing Software Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Software Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Influencer Marketing Software Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Influencer Marketing Software Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Influencer Marketing Software Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Influencer Marketing Software Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Influencer Marketing Software Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Influencer Marketing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 BuzzSumo (Brandwatch)

13.1.1 BuzzSumo (Brandwatch) Company Details

13.1.2 BuzzSumo (Brandwatch) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 BuzzSumo (Brandwatch) Influencer Marketing Software Introduction

13.1.4 BuzzSumo (Brandwatch) Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 BuzzSumo (Brandwatch) Recent Development

13.2 Mention

13.2.1 Mention Company Details

13.2.2 Mention Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Mention Influencer Marketing Software Introduction

13.2.4 Mention Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Mention Recent Development

13.3 Marketwired (West)

13.3.1 Marketwired (West) Company Details

13.3.2 Marketwired (West) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Marketwired (West) Influencer Marketing Software Introduction

13.3.4 Marketwired (West) Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Marketwired (West) Recent Development

13.4 Buzzstream

13.4.1 Buzzstream Company Details

13.4.2 Buzzstream Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Buzzstream Influencer Marketing Software Introduction

13.4.4 Buzzstream Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Buzzstream Recent Development

13.5 Olapic

13.5.1 Olapic Company Details

13.5.2 Olapic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Olapic Influencer Marketing Software Introduction

13.5.4 Olapic Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Olapic Recent Development

13.6 TrendKite

13.6.1 TrendKite Company Details

13.6.2 TrendKite Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 TrendKite Influencer Marketing Software Introduction

13.6.4 TrendKite Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 TrendKite Recent Development

13.7 Traackr

13.7.1 Traackr Company Details

13.7.2 Traackr Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Traackr Influencer Marketing Software Introduction

13.7.4 Traackr Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Traackr Recent Development

13.8 GroupHigh

13.8.1 GroupHigh Company Details

13.8.2 GroupHigh Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 GroupHigh Influencer Marketing Software Introduction

13.8.4 GroupHigh Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 GroupHigh Recent Development

13.9 Meltwater

13.9.1 Meltwater Company Details

13.9.2 Meltwater Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Meltwater Influencer Marketing Software Introduction

13.9.4 Meltwater Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Meltwater Recent Development

13.10 Agility PR Solutions

13.10.1 Agility PR Solutions Company Details

13.10.2 Agility PR Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Agility PR Solutions Influencer Marketing Software Introduction

13.10.4 Agility PR Solutions Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Agility PR Solutions Recent Development

13.11 Cision

10.11.1 Cision Company Details

10.11.2 Cision Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Cision Influencer Marketing Software Introduction

10.11.4 Cision Revenue in Influencer Marketing Software Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Cision Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

