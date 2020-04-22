Global Forensic Accounting Market Share 2020, Growth, Size, Analysis, Top Players, Regional Outlook, Growing CAGR, Application & Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Forensic Accounting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Forensic Accounting development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4227808

The key players covered in this study

Ernst & Young

PwC

Deloitte

KPMG International

FTI Consulting

Kroll

AlixPartners

Control Risks

K2 Intelligence

Grant Thornton

BDO

Alvarez & Marsal

Nardello

Forensic Risk Alliance (FRA)

Charles River Associates

Berkeley Research Group

Hemming Morse

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Criminal and Fraud Investigation

Bankruptcy Proceedings

Risk Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Businesses

Government

Insurance Professionals

Small Businesses

Legal Professionals

Individuals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Forensic Accounting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Forensic Accounting development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Forensic Accounting are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-forensic-accounting-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Forensic Accounting Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Forensic Accounting Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Criminal and Fraud Investigation

1.4.3 Bankruptcy Proceedings

1.4.4 Risk Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Forensic Accounting Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large Businesses

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Insurance Professionals

1.5.5 Small Businesses

1.5.6 Legal Professionals

1.5.7 Individuals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Forensic Accounting Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Forensic Accounting Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Forensic Accounting Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Forensic Accounting Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Forensic Accounting Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Forensic Accounting Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Forensic Accounting Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Forensic Accounting Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Forensic Accounting Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Forensic Accounting Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Forensic Accounting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Forensic Accounting Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Forensic Accounting Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Forensic Accounting Revenue in 2019

3.3 Forensic Accounting Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Forensic Accounting Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Forensic Accounting Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Forensic Accounting Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Forensic Accounting Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Forensic Accounting Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Forensic Accounting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Forensic Accounting Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Forensic Accounting Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Forensic Accounting Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Forensic Accounting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Forensic Accounting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Forensic Accounting Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Forensic Accounting Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Forensic Accounting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Forensic Accounting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Forensic Accounting Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Forensic Accounting Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Forensic Accounting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Forensic Accounting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Forensic Accounting Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Forensic Accounting Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Forensic Accounting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Forensic Accounting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Forensic Accounting Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Forensic Accounting Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Forensic Accounting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Forensic Accounting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Forensic Accounting Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Forensic Accounting Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Forensic Accounting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Forensic Accounting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Forensic Accounting Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Forensic Accounting Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Forensic Accounting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Forensic Accounting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Ernst & Young

13.1.1 Ernst & Young Company Details

13.1.2 Ernst & Young Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Ernst & Young Forensic Accounting Introduction

13.1.4 Ernst & Young Revenue in Forensic Accounting Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Ernst & Young Recent Development

13.2 PwC

13.2.1 PwC Company Details

13.2.2 PwC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 PwC Forensic Accounting Introduction

13.2.4 PwC Revenue in Forensic Accounting Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 PwC Recent Development

13.3 Deloitte

13.3.1 Deloitte Company Details

13.3.2 Deloitte Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Deloitte Forensic Accounting Introduction

13.3.4 Deloitte Revenue in Forensic Accounting Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Deloitte Recent Development

13.4 KPMG International

13.4.1 KPMG International Company Details

13.4.2 KPMG International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 KPMG International Forensic Accounting Introduction

13.4.4 KPMG International Revenue in Forensic Accounting Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 KPMG International Recent Development

13.5 FTI Consulting

13.5.1 FTI Consulting Company Details

13.5.2 FTI Consulting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 FTI Consulting Forensic Accounting Introduction

13.5.4 FTI Consulting Revenue in Forensic Accounting Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 FTI Consulting Recent Development

13.6 Kroll

13.6.1 Kroll Company Details

13.6.2 Kroll Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Kroll Forensic Accounting Introduction

13.6.4 Kroll Revenue in Forensic Accounting Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Kroll Recent Development

13.7 AlixPartners

13.7.1 AlixPartners Company Details

13.7.2 AlixPartners Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 AlixPartners Forensic Accounting Introduction

13.7.4 AlixPartners Revenue in Forensic Accounting Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 AlixPartners Recent Development

13.8 Control Risks

13.8.1 Control Risks Company Details

13.8.2 Control Risks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Control Risks Forensic Accounting Introduction

13.8.4 Control Risks Revenue in Forensic Accounting Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Control Risks Recent Development

13.9 KChapter Two: Intelligence

13.9.1 KChapter Two: Intelligence Company Details

13.9.2 KChapter Two: Intelligence Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 KChapter Two: Intelligence Forensic Accounting Introduction

13.9.4 KChapter Two: Intelligence Revenue in Forensic Accounting Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 KChapter Two: Intelligence Recent Development

13.10 Grant Thornton

13.10.1 Grant Thornton Company Details

13.10.2 Grant Thornton Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Grant Thornton Forensic Accounting Introduction

13.10.4 Grant Thornton Revenue in Forensic Accounting Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Grant Thornton Recent Development

13.11 BDO

10.11.1 BDO Company Details

10.11.2 BDO Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 BDO Forensic Accounting Introduction

10.11.4 BDO Revenue in Forensic Accounting Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 BDO Recent Development

13.12 Alvarez & Marsal

10.12.1 Alvarez & Marsal Company Details

10.12.2 Alvarez & Marsal Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Alvarez & Marsal Forensic Accounting Introduction

10.12.4 Alvarez & Marsal Revenue in Forensic Accounting Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Alvarez & Marsal Recent Development

13.13 Nardello

10.13.1 Nardello Company Details

10.13.2 Nardello Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Nardello Forensic Accounting Introduction

10.13.4 Nardello Revenue in Forensic Accounting Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Nardello Recent Development

13.14 Forensic Risk Alliance (FRA)

10.14.1 Forensic Risk Alliance (FRA) Company Details

10.14.2 Forensic Risk Alliance (FRA) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Forensic Risk Alliance (FRA) Forensic Accounting Introduction

10.14.4 Forensic Risk Alliance (FRA) Revenue in Forensic Accounting Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Forensic Risk Alliance (FRA) Recent Development

13.15 Charles River Associates

10.15.1 Charles River Associates Company Details

10.15.2 Charles River Associates Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Charles River Associates Forensic Accounting Introduction

10.15.4 Charles River Associates Revenue in Forensic Accounting Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Charles River Associates Recent Development

13.16 Berkeley Research Group

10.16.1 Berkeley Research Group Company Details

10.16.2 Berkeley Research Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Berkeley Research Group Forensic Accounting Introduction

10.16.4 Berkeley Research Group Revenue in Forensic Accounting Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Berkeley Research Group Recent Development

13.17 Hemming Morse

10.17.1 Hemming Morse Company Details

10.17.2 Hemming Morse Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Hemming Morse Forensic Accounting Introduction

10.17.4 Hemming Morse Revenue in Forensic Accounting Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Hemming Morse Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4227808

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155