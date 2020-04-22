MEP Software Market 2020 Current Trends, Growth Analysis, Business Strategies, Future Opportunities and 2026 Development Outlook

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2800689

MEP software stands for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing software, which is specifically designed for users in the mechanical, electrical, or plumbing fields to improve the overall design of their projects. There are many different types of MEP Software. The market can be segmented into: BIM MEP Software and CAD MEP Software. BIM MEP Software is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 64.73% market share in 2018. By application, Construction Industry is the largest consumer group, with consumption market share of 30.44% in 2018, Followed by Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Plumbing Industry with the market share 24.90%, 23.61%, and 14.80%.

This report presents the worldwide MEP Software Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2018 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Segment by Type

– BIM MEP Software

– CAD MEP Software

Segment by Application

– Construction Industry

– Electrical Engineering

– Mechanical Engineering

– Plumbing Industry

– Others

In 2019, the global MEP Software market size was US$ 1230 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2493.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2026. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide MEP Software Market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of MEP Software include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

Top leading key Players in the MEP Software Market

– MagiCAD

– Autodesk

– Trimble

– Nemetschek

– Bentley Systems

– COINS Global

– eVolve MEP

– Witas

– Exactal

– On Center Software

– Design Master Software

– Stack

– Causeway

– progeCAD

– ePROMIS Solutions

– Renga Software

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

– North America

– Europe

– China

– Japan

– Southeast Asia

– India

– Central & South America

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of MEP Software Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The MEP Software Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Charpter 1-MEP Software Market Overview

Charpter 2-Global MEP Software Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

Charpter 3-United States MEP Software (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 4-China MEP Software (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 5-Europe MEP Software (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 6-Japan MEP Software (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 7-Southeast Asia MEP Software (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 8-India MEP Software (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 9-Global MEP Software Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Charpter 10-MEP Software Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Charpter 11-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Charpter 12-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Charpter 13-Market Effect Factors Analysis

Charpter 14-Global MEP Software Market Forecast (2020-2026)

Charpter 15-Research Findings and Conclusion

Charpter 16-Appendix

