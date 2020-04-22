Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity, Future Forecast to 2026, Top-Players, Driver, Regional Outlook & Industry Research Report

This report focuses on the global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Synopsis, Inc.

Mentor

Silvaco, Inc.

Vennsa Technologies

ANSYS, Inc.

Altium LLC

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SIP

CAE

PCB

MCM

Market segment by Application, split into

Microprocessors & Controllers

Memory Management Units

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 SIP

1.4.3 CAE

1.4.4 PCB

1.4.5 MCM

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Microprocessors & Controllers

1.5.3 Memory Management Units

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Revenue in 2019

3.3 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

13.1.1 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Company Details

13.1.2 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Introduction

13.1.4 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Revenue in Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Recent Development

13.2 Synopsis, Inc.

13.2.1 Synopsis, Inc. Company Details

13.2.2 Synopsis, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Synopsis, Inc. Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Introduction

13.2.4 Synopsis, Inc. Revenue in Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Synopsis, Inc. Recent Development

13.3 Mentor

13.3.1 Mentor Company Details

13.3.2 Mentor Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Mentor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Introduction

13.3.4 Mentor Revenue in Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Mentor Recent Development

13.4 Silvaco, Inc.

13.4.1 Silvaco, Inc. Company Details

13.4.2 Silvaco, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Silvaco, Inc. Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Introduction

13.4.4 Silvaco, Inc. Revenue in Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Silvaco, Inc. Recent Development

13.5 Vennsa Technologies

13.5.1 Vennsa Technologies Company Details

13.5.2 Vennsa Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Vennsa Technologies Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Introduction

13.5.4 Vennsa Technologies Revenue in Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Vennsa Technologies Recent Development

13.6 ANSYS, Inc.

13.6.1 ANSYS, Inc. Company Details

13.6.2 ANSYS, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 ANSYS, Inc. Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Introduction

13.6.4 ANSYS, Inc. Revenue in Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 ANSYS, Inc. Recent Development

13.7 Altium LLC

13.7.1 Altium LLC Company Details

13.7.2 Altium LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Altium LLC Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Introduction

13.7.4 Altium LLC Revenue in Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Altium LLC Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

