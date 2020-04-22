Global IT Professional Services Market Share 2020-2026 By Types, Application, Top Players, Regional Outlook, Growth Opportunities & Industry Research Report

This report focuses on the global IT Professional Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Professional Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture PLC

Autotask Corporation

Capgemini SA

DXC Technology Company

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (H.P.E.)

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Project-oriented Services

ITO Services

IT Support and Training Services

Enterprise Cloud Computing Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Technology Companies

Consulting Companies

Marketing & Communication Companies

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Professional Services are as follows:

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IT Professional Services Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IT Professional Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Project-oriented Services

1.4.3 ITO Services

1.4.4 IT Support and Training Services

1.4.5 Enterprise Cloud Computing Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IT Professional Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Technology Companies

1.5.3 Consulting Companies

1.5.4 Marketing & Communication Companies

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 IT Professional Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 IT Professional Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IT Professional Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 IT Professional Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 IT Professional Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 IT Professional Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key IT Professional Services Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top IT Professional Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top IT Professional Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global IT Professional Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global IT Professional Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global IT Professional Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global IT Professional Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by IT Professional Services Revenue in 2019

3.3 IT Professional Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players IT Professional Services Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into IT Professional Services Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global IT Professional Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global IT Professional Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: IT Professional Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global IT Professional Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global IT Professional Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America IT Professional Services Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 IT Professional Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America IT Professional Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America IT Professional Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe IT Professional Services Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 IT Professional Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe IT Professional Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe IT Professional Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China IT Professional Services Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 IT Professional Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China IT Professional Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China IT Professional Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan IT Professional Services Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 IT Professional Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan IT Professional Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan IT Professional Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia IT Professional Services Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 IT Professional Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia IT Professional Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia IT Professional Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India IT Professional Services Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 IT Professional Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India IT Professional Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India IT Professional Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America IT Professional Services Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 IT Professional Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America IT Professional Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America IT Professional Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Accenture PLC

13.1.1 Accenture PLC Company Details

13.1.2 Accenture PLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Accenture PLC IT Professional Services Introduction

13.1.4 Accenture PLC Revenue in IT Professional Services Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Accenture PLC Recent Development

13.2 Autotask Corporation

13.2.1 Autotask Corporation Company Details

13.2.2 Autotask Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Autotask Corporation IT Professional Services Introduction

13.2.4 Autotask Corporation Revenue in IT Professional Services Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Autotask Corporation Recent Development

13.3 Capgemini SA

13.3.1 Capgemini SA Company Details

13.3.2 Capgemini SA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Capgemini SA IT Professional Services Introduction

13.3.4 Capgemini SA Revenue in IT Professional Services Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Capgemini SA Recent Development

13.4 DXC Technology Company

13.4.1 DXC Technology Company Company Details

13.4.2 DXC Technology Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 DXC Technology Company IT Professional Services Introduction

13.4.4 DXC Technology Company Revenue in IT Professional Services Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 DXC Technology Company Recent Development

13.5 Fujitsu Limited

13.5.1 Fujitsu Limited Company Details

13.5.2 Fujitsu Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Fujitsu Limited IT Professional Services Introduction

13.5.4 Fujitsu Limited Revenue in IT Professional Services Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Fujitsu Limited Recent Development

13.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (H.P.E.)

13.6.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (H.P.E.) Company Details

13.6.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (H.P.E.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (H.P.E.) IT Professional Services Introduction

13.6.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (H.P.E.) Revenue in IT Professional Services Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (H.P.E.) Recent Development

13.7 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

13.7.1 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Company Details

13.7.2 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation IT Professional Services Introduction

13.7.4 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Revenue in IT Professional Services Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Recent Development

13.8 Microsoft Corporation

13.8.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

13.8.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Microsoft Corporation IT Professional Services Introduction

13.8.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in IT Professional Services Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

13.9 Oracle Corporation

13.9.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

13.9.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Oracle Corporation IT Professional Services Introduction

13.9.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in IT Professional Services Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

