Asia Pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020-2025

“The Asia Pacific sleep apnea devices market is expected to reach US$ 963.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 502.9 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020-2025.” The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increased usage of oral devices and growing advanced technology. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to increasing prevalence of sleep disorder in the region.

The prevalence of sleep disorders has been increasing in the region. Therefore, the sleep centers are expanding in the hospitals and private care environment to meet the demands. However, the number of sleep centers and caregivers in the region is not sufficient. Many sleep disorders are chronic and require continuous treatment and monitoring of therapy success. Thus, the cost-efficient technologies for the initial diagnosis and for follow-up monitoring of treatment are important. Many new advanced methods for recording sleep and diagnosing sleep disorders have been developed. For instance, wireless recording of sleep and related biosignals allows diagnostic tools and therapy follow-ups.

Company Profiles

RedMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Braebon Medical Corporation

Compumedics Limited

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

SomnoMed Limited

Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH CO. KG

Devilbiss Healthcare LLC.

Whole You, Inc.

In order for a better understanding of the pathophysiology of sleep disorders, sleep research requires new technologies to investigate underlying mechanisms in the regulation of sleep. Home recording and non-obtrusive recording over extended periods of time with telemedicine methods support this research. In addition, growing advances in techniques comprise development and application of portable equipment. For instance, these portable equipment allows HSAT (Home sleep apnea testing) systems that allow patients to enter sleep times manually. This will further allow the assessment software to adjust the calculation of directories of respiratory events for corrected sleep duration. Some other systems assess sleep times indirectly by an additional light or activity monitoring. All of these portable systems are called HSAT or polygraphy (PG) in Asia Pacific. Owing to the above mentioned factors, the sleep apnea market is anticipated to significantly grow in the region.

China is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region owing to focus on increase in the number of people receiving medical care for sleep apnea, with an increasing awareness about the sleep apnea disorders. Additionally, geriatric population will stimulate the growth pension and health industry in China and thereby create growth opportunities for market players. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

ASIA PACIFIC SLEEP APNEA DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

-By Diagnostic Devices

– Polysomnography Devices

– Respiratory Polygraphs

– Actigraphy systems

– Oximeters

-By Therapeutic Devices

– Facial Interfaces

– Adaptive Servo-Ventilation Instruments (ASV)

– Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

– Oxygen Concentrators

– Airway Clearance Systems

– Oral Appliances

– Accessories

-By End User

– Home Healthcare

– Sleep Laboratories and Hospitals

-By Geography

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

