Europe Security Information and Event Management Market is expected to reach US$ 2,809.7 Mn by the year 2027

“Security Information and Event Management market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1,023.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2,809.7 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 12.0% from the year 2020 to 2027.” Rising spending on cybersecurity solutions by large and medium enterprises is fueling the Europe Security Information and Event Management market. The advancement in IT technologies has witnessed unprecedented adoption across the industry verticals. Moreover, the growing popularity of IoT solutions and connected devices has further boosted the penetration of IT solution across major industrial and service sectors. As a result, the significant presence of IT systems and solutions coupled with large exposure to various devices results in the effective and efficient management of cybersecurity posture of the organization, thereby driving the Security Information and Event Management market in Europe.

The integration of AI and other advanced technologies for alerting and pattern based monitoring is anticipated to fuel the Europe Security Information and Event Management market growth. Rapidly modernizing security threats in the coming years is expected to raise its capability to hastily analyze a large amount of data with the help of disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence. The ability of Artificial Intelligence to provide quick mathematical calculations in order to augment the vital abilities of human intelligence is anticipated to generate the most significant growth opportunity for the Europe SIEM market in the near future. These initiative by the market player are enhancing the growth of Europe Security Information and Event Management market.

Companies Mentioned

AlienVault

DFLABS SPA

Fireeye, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

LogRhythm, Inc.

RSA Security LLC

SolarWinds Inc.

Splunk Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Germany is anticipated to leads the Security Information and Event Management market across the Europe region through the forecast period. Germany is among the countries that have been persistently achieving the cybersecurity of its online ecosystem over the years. At present, the country is among the top five provinces in the EU member state. Furthermore, the country has also showcased improved performance when it comes to encounters with malware and the scale of infected computers. Thus, the country secures a prominent position in the SIEM market. This bolsters the Europe Security Information and Event Management market on the forecast period.

EUROPE SECURITY INFORMATION AND EVENT MANAGEMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

-By Solution

– Patch Management

– Log & Event Management

– Firewall Security Management

– Others

-By Service

– Integration

– Consulting

– Support

-By End User

– Healthcare

– Energy & Utility

– BFSI

– Government

– Retail

– Others

-By Country

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

