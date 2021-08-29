“The North America sleep apnea devices market is expected to reach US$ 3,705.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 2,102.4 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020-2025.” The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, technological developments and rising geriatric population. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to Absence of patient compliance and economic impact of sleep apnea in the region.

Advancement in the field of biology has equally enhanced the various medical devices such as oral devices and other. Many industry players have come up with innovative types of sleep apnea devices in last few years. For instance, in October 2015, the Whole You, Inc. introduced its new oral appliances for snoring and obstructive sleep apnea and first denture product- NEXTEETH. The NEXTEETH utilizes CAD/CAM technology and combine advanced material for offering an exact fitting and a thinner palatal plate for comfortable wear.

Company Profiles

RedMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Braebon Medical Corporation

Compumedics Limited

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

SomnoMed Limited

Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH CO. KG

Devilbiss Healthcare LLC.

Whole You, Inc.

In addition, in April 2017, the ResMed launched World’s Smallest CPAP AirMini developed to provide treatment to sleep apnea people. With ResMed’s AutoSet, AirMini is presented with built-in humidification system. Moreover, the similar company launched AirTouch F20 full face mask with UltraSoft memory foam mask cushion, which is a game-changer for patients with sleep apnea, in May 2017. The product, AirTouch F20 is compatible with any CPAP that includes AirMini.

Advancement in sleep apnea devices has made the treatment of OSA easy and accurate. These technological advancement are likely to grow the market in near future.

US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to high prevalence of sleep apnea and rising awareness about sleep apnea and its risk factors. Moreover, the market growth is also accelerated with increasing importance of sleep testing in adults and pediatric population. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA SLEEP APNEA DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

-By Diagnostic Devices

– Respiratory Polygraphs

– Actigraphy systems

– Oximeters

-By Therapeutic Devices

– Facial Interfaces

– Adaptive Servo-Ventilation Instruments (ASV)

– Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

– Oxygen Concentrators

– Airway Clearance Systems

– Oral Appliances

– Accessories

-By End User

– Home Healthcare

– Sleep Laboratories and Hospitals

-By Geography

– North America

– US

– Canada

– Mexico

