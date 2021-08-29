Europe Genomics Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020-2025

“The Europe genomics market is expected to reach US$ 10.1 Bn in 2025 from US$ 4.6 Bn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020-2025.” The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rise in the advancements for genome editing technologies and technological developments in genomics. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to nonexistence of skilled professionals and risks associated with genetic data in genomics in the region.

The biotechnological field is characterized as a continuously developing the technologies for the betterment of the health for all the living organisms. Therefore, the technologies for the genome editing is undergoing various advancements, the most recent advancement for the genome editing is utilizing the nucleases which include the zinc finger nuclease (ZFN), transcription activators like effector nuclease (TALEN) and (clustered regulatory interspaced short palindromic repeats) CRISPR Cas9 system. The technologies has been successfully implemented in the several crops, including the Solanaceae plants, such as tomato, potato, tobacco and petunia. CRISPR Case 9 among the three nucleases is the best for breeding, crop improvement and the functional analysis of genes of interest. The technology is best due to its simplicity and high efficiency.

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Eurofins

Qiagen

Agilent Technologies

BGI

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG,

Danaher

GE Healthcare

The technological advancements are being carried out by most of the biotechnological companies. The companies are continuously involved in the research and development for the technologies and producing the products for the genome editing. In addition, most of the start-up companies are involved in the development of the genome editing tools and services. For instance, UK based company, Horizon Discovery have discovered cell lines, the company has utilized the ability of the rAAV’s to amplify the cell’s own high fidelity DNA repair pathway. Moreover, the company is also license out its nuclease-based genome editing technologies to improve our efficiencies still further at first Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs) and then CRISPR Cas9 gene editing. Thus, the technological advancement for genome editing tools by the market players and the start-up companies are likely to drive the market for the genome editing market in the forecast period.

Germany is expected to lead the market in the Europe region due to presence of large biotech players, high-tech research labs and massive funding for conduction of research and development. Moreover, the cutting edge and high-quality research present in the country creates lucrative opportunity and presence of an established market for gene synthesis. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Europe region during the forecast period.

EUROPE GENOMICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

-By Technology

– Sequencing

– Microarray

– Polymerase Chain Reaction

– Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

– Others

-By Product & Services

– Instruments/Systems

– Consumables

– Services

-By Application

– Diagnostics

– Drug Discovery and Development

– Precision/Personalized Medicine

– Agriculture & Animal Research

– Others

-By End User

– Research Centers

– Hospitals & Clinics

– Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

– Others

-By Geography

– Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

