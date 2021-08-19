Oral Care Market to reach US$ 60,804.8 Mn by 2025 – Lead By Koninklijke Philips, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight

Global oral care market, based on the product is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes & accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ancillaries, dental prosthesis cleaning solutions and others dental products. In 2017, toothpastes segment held the largest share, by product. The segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, since there has been an increase in the incidence of oral diseases across the globe.

Global oral care market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, rising prevalence of oral diseases, technological advancements in oral care products and rising awareness for oral hygiene. However, the competitive pricing pressure faced by prominent players is act as a restraint for this market. On the other hand, increasing online purchasing likely to add novel opportunities for oral care market, in the coming years.

Here we have listed the top oral care marke companies in the world

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lion Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., High Ridge Brands Co., Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline plc. and Sunstar Suisse S.A.

The report segments the global oral care market as follows:

Global Oral Care Market – By Product

Toothpastes

Toothbrushes and Accessories

Mouthwashes/Rinses

Denture Products

Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

Other Dental Products

Global Oral Care Market – By Distribution Channel

Consumer Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Distribution

Dental Dispensaries

