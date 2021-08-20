Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Worth US$ 1,546.85 Mn in 2027 – lead by Abbott Laboratories, GE, Honeywell, Boston Scientific

The remote patient monitoring devices market by product is segmented into vital sign monitors and special monitors. In 2018, the special monitors segment held a largest market share of 79.5% of the remote patient monitoring devices market, by type in 2018. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its advantages of the cardiac rhythm remote patient monitors and respiratory monitors. Moreover, the vital sign monitors segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 9.9% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to improvement in operation, performance, utility, handling, sensitivity, & reducing size of the device, and growing hospital infrastructure and home care infrastructure in the patient monitoring and care market.

Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, and rising awareness regarding healthcare. However, factors such as, unaddressed regulatory concerns and security and privacy concerns are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Here we have listed the top Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market companies in the world

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Welch Allyn, Abbott Laboratories, GE, Honeywell, Boston Scientific Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, American Telecare Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Masimo Corporation and Omron Healthcare.

The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in May 2018, Boston Scientific have launched the HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic system in Europe. It is the first and only diagnostic tool that enables proactive heart failure (HF) care in Europe. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The report segments the global remote patient monitoring devices market as follows:

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – By Product

Vital Sign Monitors

Special Monitors

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – By Application

Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Sleep Disorder Treatment

Diabetes Treatment

Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Healthcare

Others

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market from 2020 to 2027

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market

