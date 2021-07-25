Lubricant Packaging Market Demand Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Investment Opportunities to 2024

Lubricant Packaging Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Lubricant Packaging Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Lubricant Packaging Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

manufacturers may hamper the lubricant packaging market

Increasing competition in the field of lubricant packaging due to various factors such as rising raw material costs and marketing expenditures are leading to declining margins of manufacturers, thus impacting sales. In developed countries, the market for automotive lubricants is developing at a slower rate of 1% per annum due to improved engine technology (which decreases the usage of lubricants on a large scale), better oil quality, and saturation in vehicle population. The increasing drain life for automobiles is also creating a negative impact on the market for lubricants. The after sales services of vehicles have witnessed a significant drop in recent years, which eventually challenges the lubricant packaging market.

In terms of value, the drums segment is estimated to account for 26.3% share of the global lubricant packaging market by the end of 2017. The cans segment is expected to dominate the global lubricant packaging market, with an increase of 80 BPS and having the highest growth over the forecast period. Market share of the pails segment is estimated to be around 11.6% in 2017 and is expected to reach 11.9% by the end of 2025. In terms of revenue, the drums and IBC segments are projected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 515.5 Mn and US$ 609.3 Mn respectively during the forecast period. In terms of value, the bag-in-box segment is anticipated to register a high growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Lubricant packaging companies shifting from rigid to flexible packaging formats

A few companies are approaching the new concept of flexible packaging that requires comparatively less plastic usage than traditional rigid packaging, thereby achieving efficiency and innovation in both inbound as well as outbound logistics. South Atlantic Services and Star Packaging Corp have come up with innovative lubricant packaging solutions that incur limited transportation costs. This strategy has been gaining prominence and can be utilised by other lubricant packaging manufacturers. For instance, in December 2016, Martin Operating Partnership launched the CK-4/FA-4 product line-up. In 2014, Time Technoplast was accorded the ‘Best Innovative Technology Supplier’ award by TATA Motors.

Increasing consumption of lubricants by the automotive sector boosting the lubricant packaging market

In recent years the lubricant packaging market has witnessed an impressive growth due to the increasing consumption of lubricants for automobiles across the globe. The lubricant packaging market has seen steady growth in the North America and European markets, while Asia Pacific is expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period and witness 1.6X growth by value majorly driven by rising per capita disposable income and increasing automotive sales in the region. Lubricant oils and chemicals are packed in rigid containers. However, innovation from manufacturers has caused a shift to the alternative medium of bag-in-boxes, which is considered to be the most attractive packaging segment. On the basis of lubricant type, engine oil is expected to dominate the global lubricant packaging market over the forecast period.\”

