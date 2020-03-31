Aircraft Lightning Detection Systems Market Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Top Companies are Aselsan AS, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, L3 Technologies

The aircraft lightning detection system is the most critical part of any aircraft. The average lightning strike on commercial aircraft occurs every ~1,000 hours of flight time, which makes aircraft lightning detection system more critical. The aircraft’s outer body is made of aluminum, which is a very good conductor of electricity provides uninterrupted and safe passage for current to travel from the point of impact to another point. At the moment of lightning strick, the lightning attaches itself to edges of the wing-tip or the wing and travels along the outer body of the aircraft to the nose and continues to hit the ground. Up to one million volts of current can be delivered in a single lightning strike. Lightning detection systems are used to reduce the significance of the strike, in order to avoid the lightning strikes, which can affect aircraft operations and cause service interruption.

The research on the Aircraft Lightning Detection Systems market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Aircraft Lightning Detection Systems market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and info-graphics.

The global Aircraft lightning detection systems market is segmented on the basis of equipment, aircraft type, fit, and end-user. Based on equipment, the market is segmented as Lightning Sensor, Lightning Processor, and Lightning Display. Further, based on aircraft type, the market is divided into Fixed-Wing and Rotary-Wing. Furthermore, on basis of fit, market is segmented as linefit and retrofit. Based on end0-user, the Aircraft lightning detection systems market is segmented as defense and commercial.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

