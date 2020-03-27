Maritime VSAT Market: Industry Analysis with Key Market Players | Business Strategies and Revenue Generation During 2020 to 2027

VSAT stands for very small terminal aperture. Maritime VSAT anticipate use of satellite communication through a Very-Small-Aperture Terminal (VSAT) on a marine vehicle. The antenna needs to be stabilized with reference to the horizon and True north, so as to transmit and receive signals hassle-free to and from the satellite. Pertaining to the increase in maritime threats has led the satellite network providers as well as ships/vessel operators to adopt this robust technologies, thereby catalyzing the market growth in the current scenario.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Harris Corporation, Hughes Network Systems LLC, Inmarsat plc., KVH Industries, Inc., Viasat, Inc., Iridium Communications Inc., OmniAccess S.L., Raytheon Company, VT iDirect, Inc. and NSSLGlobal Technologies AS among others.

Growing adoption of satellite network to monitor oil & gas rigs and autonomous shipping, performance monitoring, and fleet management, gained interest by the evolution of IoT connected and sensing devices. This is a major factor bolstering the Maritime VSAT market. However, rapidly growing cyber security is a major concerns for the service providers of maritime VSAT, as these networks are highly vulnerable to cyber threats, which is acting as one of the key hindering factors in the current scenario. Increased use of satellite-based EO (Earth Observation) in maritime surveillance anticipate opportunities for this market in the forecast period.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

