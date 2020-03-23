Low-Power Bridges Market 2020-2027 Analysis on Industry Size and Market Players like Analog Devices, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Maxlinear

Low-power bridge circuits are becoming progressively prevalent. Some bridge-based transducers are low-impedance devices, which complicates the low-power design. The most obvious technique to minimize bridge power consumption is to limit the drive to the bridge. Currently, SPI, UART, and I2C are the standard hardware interfaces that are used for the development of microcontrollers. The IrDA interface is used for wireless connectivity so that the system can be able to communicate with consumer remote controls, PDAs, and other wireless devices. The UART also features automatic software and hardware control, so that to controlled data overflow or loss of data.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Analog Devices, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Maxlinear Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors, On Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instrument, TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES and STORAGE CORPORATION

The Increasing demand for low-power bridges for use in different devices and various benefits offered by the same are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the low-power bridge market. However, decreasing demands for consumer electronic devices is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the low-power bridges market. An increase in the use of home and building automation systems, rising demand for low-power microcontrollers from the consumer electronics industry, and surging demand for IoT ecosystem are some of the factors anticipated to boost the growth of the low-power bridge market.

The global low-power bridges market is segmented on the basis of type, applications. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as I2C to SPI, SPI to I2C, UART to I2C, others. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as cell phones, home appliances, cameras and video equipment, portable game devices, laptops and PCs, others.

