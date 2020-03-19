ATM Market To Enjoy ‘Explosive Growth’ To 2027 | CAGR: 10.4%

An ATM (Automated Teller Machine) simplifies the banking transaction processes for individuals removing the need for a teller or branch representative for guiding through banking processes. An ATM functions as an electronic banking outlet managing money and performing some of the major banking tasks such as cash withdrawal and deposit, and fund transfer to other accounts. The popularity of the ATMs in the developed, as well as developing countries of the world, has ensured consistent technological advancements and additional feature-based integrations on the machines. This has led to broadening horizons of services provided by various banks and private institutions through the installation of ATM. The 24/7 availability of the ATM, coupled with minimized hassles involved in the banking transactions with ATM, highlights the importance of these machines underlining their immense popularity worldwide.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: CMS Info Systems Limited, Diebold Nicdorf, Incorporated, Euronet Workdwide, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co., Ltd., HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp., NCR Corporation, and Triton Systems among others.

The global ATM is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ATM Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industry.

The entire value chain of ATM market can be broken down into different components. The ecosystem for ATM market comprises of Hardware solution providers, software solution providers, ATM integrators, and the ATM deployers. The hardware solution providers provide with the computing and machine equipment pertaining to the ATM. These ATMs are deployed as kiosks at various locations including shopping malls, buildings, restaurants, standalone buildings, and railway stations etc.

The report segments the Global ATM market as follows:

Global ATM Market – By Deployment

Brown Label ATM

White Label ATM

Bank Owned ATM

Global ATM Market – By Type

Cash Deposit

Cash Dispenser

Smart ATM

Others

Global ATM Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Russia UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle EAST & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



