Polyurethane Dispersion Market Expected to Grow at 3.4 Billion In Revenue by 2024

According to Market Study Report, Polyurethane Dispersion Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Polyurethane Dispersion Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the v. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Polyurethane Dispersion (PUDs) Market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.4 Billion in 2019 to US$ 3.4 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.Top Key Players profiled in the Polyurethane Dispersion Market include are Dow Chemical Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Mitsui Chemical Inc. (Japan), Covestro AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Cytec Solvay Group (Belgium), Perstorp AB (Sweden), Chase Corporation (US), Lanxess AG (Germany), Lamberti SPA (Italy), Rudolf GMBH (Germany),and Alberdingk Boley GmbH (Germany).

The polyurethane dispersion market has been segmented based on types into solvent-free and low solvent systems. Among these types, the solvent-free segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing in various application such as paints & coatings due to its excellent mechanical & physical properties and low VOC content.

“APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing usage of polyurethane dispersion in various end-use applications such as paints &coatings, and adhesive & sealants which are consumed in massive quantities by the automotive and construction industries. China, India, Japan, and South Korea provide enormous opportunities for the polyurethane dispersion market due to the presence of a large manufacturing sector.

