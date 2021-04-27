Roll-to-Roll Printing Market 2020-2025: Samsung, LG Electronics, Palo Alto Research Center, Agfa-Gevaert, Molex, Nissha USA, DuPont and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Roll-to-Roll Printing Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Roll-to-Roll Printing Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Roll-to-Roll Printing Market.

The Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Printed Flexible Electronics Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7.2 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 18.3 Billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 193 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 107 Tables and 39 figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Roll-to-Roll Printing Market:

Samsung (South Korea)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Palo Alto Research Center (US)

Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium)

Molex (US)

Nissha USA (US)

DuPont (US)

BASF (Germany)

NovaCentrix (US)

E Ink Holdings (Taiwan)

Ynvisible Interactive (Portugal)

“Roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market for screen printing technology expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period”

Roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market for screen printing technology expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The growth of the screen printing segment of the market can be attributed to the increased use of screen printing technology for manufacturing displays and sensors. Screen printing is the most commonly used printing technology for the development of smart phone and laptop displays;sensors; and PV cells; among others, which require precise thin and thick printed lines on substrates.

“Aerospace & defense segment of the R2R printed flexible electronics market projected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period”

The aerospace & defense segment of the R2R printed flexible electronics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Printed electronics are largely being adopted in the aerospace & defense industry owing to their lightweight, less complexity, and high reliability, which ultimately results in their low maintenance requirements.

