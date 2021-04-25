Drug Discovery Services Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 19.1 Billion by 2025” –ReportsnReports

According to Market Study Report, Drug Discovery Services Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Drug Discovery Services Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Drug Discovery Services Market.

The Global Drug Discovery Services Market is projected to reach US$ 19.1 Billion by 2025 from US$ 10.7 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 168 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 111 Tables and 39 figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Drug Discovery Services Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (US)

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (US)

Evotec SE (Germany)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

WuXiAppTec (China)

GenScript Biotech Corporation (China)

Jubilant Life Sciences (India)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US)

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. (India)

Viva Biotech (China)

Domainex (UK)

Shanghai Medicilon Inc. (China)

“The Hit-to-Lead process segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.”

Based on the process, the drug discovery services market is segmented into target selection, target validation, hit-to-lead identification, lead optimization, and candidate validation. Hit-to-lead identification process is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment due to the high outsourcing of these services to CROs by the pharmaceutical companies and the emerging advanced technologies for high-throughput screening (HTS) and H2L as well as reductions in development time.

“Medicinal Chemistry segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the drug discovery services market in 2020.”

Based on type, the drug discovery services market is segmented into medicinal chemistry services, biology services, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK). The medicinal chemistry services segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the drug discovery services market due to the widespread application of medicinal chemistry in various phases of preclinical drug discovery to deliver robust candidates.

Competitive Landscape of Drug Discovery Services Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.2 Service Launches

3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.4 Expansions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.4 Emerging Companies

