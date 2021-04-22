30.5% Growth Rate for Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market by 2024 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

According to Market Study Report, Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market.

The Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market size to grow from US$ 11.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 42.7 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 137 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 108 Tables and 32 figures is now available in this research.

As organizations are facing a tremendous growth of unstructured data, the requirement for data analysis is gaining traction among industry verticals. This data repository is a mix of active and frequently used data or inactive and less frequently used data. The hybrid cloud deployment type combines the benefits of both public and private cloud, which helps organizations analyze inactive data over the public cloud and active and sensitive business data through a more secure private cloud.

“Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2019”

The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical leverages the power of big data analytics to face challenges, such as strict banking regulations and reduced interest rates. There is a huge amount of data which is collected by the industry and can be used to generate revenue. Hence, the BFSI industry vertical is one of the largest adopters of BDaaS technologies, especially Hadoop.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company – Tier 1–49%, Tier 2–35%, and Tier 3–16%

By Designation – C-Level Executives–40%, Director Level–36%,and Others–24%

By Region – North America–40%, Europe–27%,APAC–18%, Latin America – 10%, and MEA – 5%

Reason to access this report:

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall BDaaS market and its sub segments. This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report would also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Players- IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), SAP (Germany), Teradata (US), SAS (US), Dell Technologies (US), HPE (US), CenturyLink (US), Splunk (US), Cloudera (US), Salesforce (US), Qubole (US), GoodData (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), IRI (US), 1010data (US), and Guavus (US).

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

2.6 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Big Data as a Service Market

4.2 North America: Big Data as a Service Market, By Industry Vertical and Country

4.3 Big Data as a Service Market: Major Regions

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand in Industries to Gain Actionable Insights From Big Data

5.2.1.2 Growth in Data Due to Digitization and Automation

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complexity in Extracting Valuable Insights Out of Humongous Data Source

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Bdaas Solutions to Enhance Roi and Decision-Making Capabilities

5.2.3.2 Rapid Advancement of Cloud Ai, Ml, Iot, and Advanced Analytics to Boost Opportunities for Bdaas Vendors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Security and Privacy Concerns

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness of Bdaas Solutions and Professional Expertise

6 Big Data as a Service Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Hadoop as a Service

6.2.2 Data Analytics as a Service

6.2.3 Others

6.3 Services

…..and More