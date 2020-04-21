2019 Streaming Analytics Market | Worldwide Industry Share, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Outlook 2024

According to Market Study Report, Streaming Analytics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Streaming Analytics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Streaming Analytics Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Streaming Analytics Market size is expected to grow from US$ 10.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 35.5 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.2% during the forecast period.Top Companies profiled in the Streaming Analytics Market include are IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Software AG (Germany), SAS (US), TIBCO (US), Impetus Technologies (US), Striim (US), WSO2 (US), Informatica (US), Kx Systems (US), SQLstream (US), EsperTech (US), and Axonize (Israel).

“Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The streaming analytics market is segmented on the basis of types, such as software and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An efficient streaming analytics service helps organizations develop a connected environment by integrating streaming analytics solution with their existing Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

“Energy and utilities vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The streaming analytics market by vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and IT, retail and eCommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment and others (outsourcing services, travel and hospitality, and eductaion). The energy and utilities segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period,owing to the growing demand for the automation of power-usage analytics applications.

“Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China India, Singapore,Japan, and Rest of APAC,growing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

