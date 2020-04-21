Geospatial Solutions Market to 2024 – Growing Steady at 13.2% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 502.6 Billion

According to Market Study Report, Geospatial Solutions Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Geospatial Solutions Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Geospatial Solutions Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Geospatial Solutions Market is projected to reach US$ 502.6 Billion by 2024 from an estimated US$ 239.1 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 205 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Geospatial Solutions Market:

HERE Technologies (the Netherlands)

Esri (US)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Atkins Plc (UK)

Pitney Bowes(US)

Topcon(Japan)

Digital Globe Inc (Maxar Group)(US)

General Electric(US)

Harris Corporation(US)

Google (US)

Bentley (UK)

Geospatial Corporation(US)

Baidu(China)

Telenav(US)

TomTom International B.V. (the Netherlands)

Apple(US)

Oracle(US)

Microsoft(US)

Amazon(US)

IBM(US)

SAP (US)

China Geo-Engineering Corporation (CGC)(China)

RMSI(India)

Orbital Insights(US)

The earth observation segment is expected to be the largest market, by technology, during the forecast period. Earth observation uses satellite imagery to make several key decisions, especially in the defense & intelligence sector, is taken. The components used in earth observation are of significant importance and value. The investments made are also significantly high.

Geovisualization emphasizes knowledge construction over knowledge storage or information transmission. For this, geovisualization communicates geospatial information in ways that, when combined with human understanding, allow data exploration and decision-making processes. Thus, this application is of extreme importance in mapping and surveying.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the growth of the geospatial solutions market with respect to the major regions (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa)

To define, describe, and forecast the global geospatial solutions market by technology, solution, end-user, application, and region

by technology, solution, end-user, application, and region To provide detailed information on the major factors influencing the growth of the geospatial solutions market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze the geospatial solutions market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution of each segment to the market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To track and analyze the competitive developments such as contracts & agreements, expansions, new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships in the geospatial solutions market

Competitive Landscape of Geospatial Solutions Market:

Overview Industry Ranking & Market Concentration, 2018 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2018 Competitive Scenario

4.1. New Product Developments

4.2. Investments & Expansions

4.3. Contracts & Agreements

4.4. Mergers & Acquisitions

4.5. Joint Venture/Partnerships/Collobarations/Strategic Alliance

4.6. Others