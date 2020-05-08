Vaccine Adjuvants Market : Things To Know About Worldwide Industrial Growth 2020-2027

An adjuvant is a substance that is formulated as part of a vaccine to enhance its ability to induce protection against infection. Naturally occurring parts of pathogens used as adjuvants can help trigger early non-specific, or innate, immune responses to vaccines. These adjuvants target various receptors inside or on the surface of innate immune cells.

The vaccine adjuvants market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to high prevalence of zoonotic and infectious diseases as well as rising focus of government on immunization programs. In addition, the opportunities from developing economies and research in the field of synthetic vaccines is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

OZ Biosciences

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Avanti Polar Lipids

InvivoGen

Novavax

Merck KGaA

SPI Pharma

SEPPIC

CSL Limited

Brenntag Biosector A/S

Ceramic balls market size at various nodes of market

